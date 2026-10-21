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GTA 6 Beer Brands Could Soon Become Real and Fans Might Get to Crack One Open

Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
GTA 6 Beer Labels Get Real-World Approval Ahead of Launch
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Three GTA 6-related beer labels, Pißwasser, Patriot, and No Mames Vice City, received US TTB approval.
  • No Mames Vice City has 6% ABV, while Pißwasser and Patriot each have 4.2%.
  • A commercial release is still unconfirmed, despite GTA 6's November 19 launch date.
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Leonida is spilling beyond the screens, and this time fans might get a chance to raise a glass to Vice City with the GTA 6 beer labels. Three beer labels associated with GTA 6 have received approval from the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), thereby bringing the fictional drinks to the real world.

The labels belong to Florida-based Tripping Animals Brewing, while the submissions cover Pißwasser, Patriot, and a new Vice City-themed lager called No Mames Vice City.

No Mames Vice City surely is the biggest surprise, and it features a stylized Chihuahua dog wearing sporting sunglasses and a gold Vice City chain against a pink-and-purple sunset. The label contains the GTA 6 branding with palm tree silhouettes in the background.

No Mames Vice City Beer Label from GTA 6
Image Credit: iGRandTheftAuto

As reported first by iGrandTheftAuto, the No Mames Vice City beer label was approved on October 9, 2026, for the TTB’s public database. Apart from this, longtime fans will surely recognize the two other brands since they were already shown in the official GTA 6 screenshots and game footage.

Pißwasser, GTA 6’s famous beer label, received its approval on September 29, while the Patriot was approved on October 15. While both of these beverages are listed at 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV), No Mames Vice City packs a stronger 6% ABV.

These approvals have sparked speculation about a possible GTA-themed promotional campaign. Rockstar’s been growing its marketing presence centered around Miami-inspired Vice City. They released the GTA 6 launch trailer recently, revealed the Collector’s Edition for GTA 6, and turned Miami into Vice City with a rooftop sign a few weeks ago.

However, note that just the approved labels for the GTA 6 beers are not enough to confirm a commercial release, since their pricing has not yet been announced. It may happen that the beverages appear at selective venues or promotional events rather than in wider retail distribution.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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