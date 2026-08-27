GTA 6 Marketing Includes Plan to Turn Miami Into Vice City for Real

Rockstar Games is reportedly in talks with Miami-Dade County for a massive, on-the-ground GTA 6 marketing campaign. The company has sent a proposal to the county to decorate and transform major Miami locations, including Miami International Airport, Port Miami, and many others, to promote GTA 6, the most anticipated video game of 2026.

Rockstar Eyes Miami for Huge GTA 6 Marketing Campaign

According to a report by The Miamian, Rockstar Games submitted a presentation to Miami-Dade County officials on June 29, 2026. It outlines plans to transform major Miami facilities to promote its upcoming game, Grand Theft Auto VI.

The government facilities include the following locations:

Miami International Airport,

PortMiami,

Metrorail stations,

Tropical Park, and

many other buildings owned by the county.

A majority of these facilities are expected to be featured on the GTA 6 map as well. I mean, Rockstar set up a dedicated GTA 6 research team in Miami to explore the infrastructure, culture, people, and the vibe of the city.

Carlos Suarez, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s spokesperson, also revealed that County officials had indeed held discussions with Rockstar Games regarding the plans for GTA 6’s launch. “Our staff held some conversations with Rockstar about potential opportunities around the launch of GTA VI, ” Carlos Suarez said.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

As promised before, Rockstar Games finally seems to have kicked off its GTA 6 summer marketing plan. Although it has been two months since the game studio submitted its proposal, there is still no confirmation as to whether the County officials have approved it.

Based on Suarez’s statement, Miami-Dade County officials seem open to greenlighting Rockstar’s proposal, as it is a rare opportunity to showcase Miami to the rest of the world while also boosting the County’s income.

“Nothing has been formally agreed to or approved, and any idea would have to go through the appropriate review and approval process. Given Miami-Dade’s clear influence on the game, we think there could be a unique opportunity to generate revenue for the County while showcasing Miami-Dade to a massive audience,” Suarez clarified.

If you are wondering how Rockstar plans to turn these Miami facilities into Vice City attractions, the company’s GTA 6 Miami marketing proposal document gives a clear picture.

For example, the plans for Miami International Airport include “aircraft wrapped in Vice City logos, a GTA 6-inspired baggage claim, customized baggage-carousels, column wraps, themed luggage carts, limited-edition luggage tags, or coordinated airport signage”

Vice City is one of the iconic GTA game locations, and its real-life counterpart could be in line for a brilliant makeover ahead of GTA 6’s launch on November 19, 2026. Since Rockstar’s presentation surfaced online after two months, many fans believe Miami-Dade County has already accepted the company’s proposal.

If true, Rockstar could kick off its marketing campaign in Miami soon after the GTA 6 Extended Look premieres on Netflix later today. Also, check out the exclusive GTA 6 Extended Look global release timings and how to watch the GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look while you are here.