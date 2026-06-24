Sony Says GTA 6 ‘Plays Best on PS5’, As Expected

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are finally out, and Sony has stepped into the spotlight with a bold claim that has already fueled discussions across the community. PlayStation says that GTA 6 runs ‘best on PS5’. The statement comes directly from Sony Interactive Entertainment, and the company highlighted its close collaboration with Rockstar Games. While GTA 6 will arrive on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Sony is positioning its console as the best place to experience the blockbuster game.

Sony Positions PS5 as the Preferred Platform to Experience GTA 6 at Launch

In a recent statement, Sony emphasized that its partnership with Rockstar Games has allowed the upcoming blockbuster game to fully take advantage of the PlayStation 5 features. According to the company, GTA 6 “plays best on PS5”. Now, of course, the current-gen console has become the preferred way to go among gamers over an Xbox, so naturally, Sony is once again fanning the flames that the console wars lit this year with the return of exclusives.

A major focus of Sony’s claim revolves around the DualSense controller. Players will get to experience adaptive triggers and varied haptic feedback with respect to everything that is happening on the screen. Moreover, the integrated speaker on the controller will also contribute to some significant gameplay moments.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has just revealed the GTA 6 pre-order details, along with the editions you can buy and the Vintage Vice City bonuses you receive on its purchase. Alongside that, the GTA 6 price has been revealed to be $79.99 for the base edition.

Among these hot announcements, Sony pointed out that the Tempest 3D AudioTech is another reason why GTA 6 plays best on PS5. That technology is designed to deliver precise and positional audio, thereby helping the players hear the bustling streets of Vice City.

Another talking point is the company’s ultra-fast SSD. Given that GTA 6 has a massive open world, the near-instant loading times will have a massive impact on Rockstar’s most ambitious maps to date.

While Sony’s claim has generated enormous excitement among PlayStation fans, not everyone is convinced that the differences will be dramatic enough to separate the PS5 version from its Xbox counterpart, even if it means GTA 6’s performance mode fails to deliver 60 FPS. Rather than some groundbreaking tech, these are expected advantages that PlayStation 5 has over other consoles.

Yet, Sony’s confidence just reflects how significant GTA 6 is expected to be and makes this platform’s position bigger than ever. What are your thoughts on the difference in gameplay results for GTA 6? Tell us in the comments below