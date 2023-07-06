Realme Narzo 60 Series Introduced in India; Starts at Rs 17,999

Realme has introduced the new Narzo 60 series in India. The new Narzo 60 5G and the Narzo 60 Pro 5G are focused on style and a premium user experience and come with highlights like up to 1TB of storage, the premium-looking leather vegan design, and so much more. Realme has also introduced the Buds Wireless 3 neckband. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

The Narzo 60 Pro has a leather finish at the back and looks a lot like the Realme 11 Pro series, owing to the massive rear camera hump. It comes in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black colors and the former takes inspiration from the “adventure and exploration on Mars.“

It features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM High-frequency Dimming, and HDR10+. There’s AI brightness adjustment, TÜV Rheinland certification, and HyperVision mode, among other things to enhance the viewing experience.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is a first for a Narzo phone. You also get up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM Expansion option. The Narzo 60 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery on board with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The camera department houses a 100MP main snapper with SuperOIS and a 2MP portrait lens, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. You get camera options like 2x lossless single-lens zoom, Street Photography Mode 4.0, Auto-zoom technology, and a lot more. It runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Additional details include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 for improved signal and reduced latency (useful in gaming), and more.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Specs and Features

The Narzo 60 5G also carries the same design but there are a few things missing. You won’t get a 120Hz curved display but will have to settle for a smaller 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There still are curved edges for the feels!

On the camera front, there’s a 64MP main camera and a 16MP selfie shooter. The Narzo 60’s 5,000mAh battery is backed by 33W fast charging. Plus, it comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and also includes dual stereo Dolby Atmos-backed speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme Buds Wireless 3: Specs and Features

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 neckband comes with 13.6mm dynamic drivers and supports 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). There’s also support for the company’s Dynamic Bass Boost Algorithm for deeper bass. Interestingly, the Bluetooth-enabled neckband supports a 360° Spatial Audio Effect.

It is said to provide up to 40 hours of playback time and supports fast charging, which can lead to up to 25 hours of listening in 10 minutes of charge. The Buds Wireless 3 come with dual device connection, magnetic instant connection, and an IP55 rating too. Plus, you get 45ms low latency.

You get support for Google Fast Pair and the ability to enable customizations via the Realme Link app. There are three color options, namely, Bass Yellow, Vitality White, or Pure Black.

Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo 60 series starts at Rs 17,999 and goes up to Rs 29,999, which is pretty expensive for the Narzo lineup. It will be up for grabs, starting July 15 via Amazon and the company’s website. You can pre-book it now by paying Rs 999 and before that, check out the prices below.

Narzo 60 Pro 5G

8GB+128GB: Rs 23,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 26,999

12GB+1TB: Rs 29,999

Narzo 60 5G

8GB+128GB: Rs 17,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 19,999

As for the Realme Buds Wireless 3 neckband, it retails for Rs 1,799 (Rs 1,699 as an introductory offer) and will be available, starting July 12 via Amazon, Flipkart, the company’s website, and offline stores. So, will you get yourself a Narzo 60 even if the price is relatively higher? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.