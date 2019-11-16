Flipkart has updated its Realme 5s landing page with new info, revealing that it would be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. The listing also confirms that it would feature a 6.51-inch display and carry a 5,000mAh battery, possibly making it a worthwhile competitor against a multitude of similar devices in the segment from Xiaomi, Asus and Samsung. The phone was earlier confirmed to be launched November 20th with a quad-cam setup lead by an unidentified 48MP image sensor.

As pointed out by NDTV Gadgets, the same SoC powers a number of other smartphones in the segment, including the Oppo A9 2020, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 8, Moto G8 Plus, Oppo A11 and more. As for the Realme 5s, the rest of the tech specs remain under wraps for now, but the renders posted by Flipkart reveals some of its design elements, including a teardrop notch upfront to house the selfie-cam, as well as a diamond-cut pattern on the back panel.

One of the renders also shows a physical fingerprint scanner at the back, so the in-display fingerprint scanner will likely be reserved for the X2 Pro and maybe even the standard X2, which is also rumored to launch on the same day. The rest of the tech specs of the Realme 5s are likely to be similar to that of the standard Realme 5, including a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and more.

Overall, the Realme 5s will seemingly be an interesting device for folks looking to buy a lower mid-range handset in the coming months, so it will be interesting to see how the company will price it against its rivals in an increasingly competitive segment.