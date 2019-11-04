Realme has today started rolling out a new update for the hugely popular smartphone Realme 3 Pro, and it brings in a bunch of changes and new features to the phone. The biggest new change with the new update is likely the addition of a dark mode for the phone, which means users can now enjoy the highly in-demand feature on their Realme 3 Pro smartphone.

Apart from that, the update brings in a new charging animation, a firmware update for better game optimization, and a quick toggle to switch between SIMs among a bunch of other changes. There’s also the October 2019 security patch in tow here.

The entire changelog for the update mentions quite a lot of changes. Here’s the changelog for the Realme 3 Pro update that’s now rolling out to users:

Security

Android security patch: October 2019

System

Added Dark Mode.

Updated charging animation.

Added fast switch toggle between SIM in the notification center.

Notification Center and Status Bar

Removed the reminder when the hotspot is enabled.

Removed the prompt when the phone is rooted.

Added option to swipe down on the home screen for global search or notification center.

Settings

Added Realme Laboratory.

Added option for notification dots for updates.

Touch

Updated firmware version to optimize the gaming experience.

As is the case with most updates, this update is also currently rolling out so in case you haven’t received it yet, you should be getting the notification to update your Realme 3 Pro in the coming days.