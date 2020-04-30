Raspberry Pi has launched its latest camera board named High Quality Camera consisting of a 7.9mm 12.3MP Sony IMX477 sensor with 1.55-micron pixels. The sensor is back-illuminated for improved sensitivity.

High Quality Camera offers interchangeable support for C- and CS-mount lenses. The C-CS adapter is included with the kit. You may follow these step-by-step instructions for fitting the CS-mount and C-mount lenses.

It features support for an integrated 12.5 mm–22.4 mm back-focus adjustment ring and a 1/4”-20 tripod mount. In case you’re wondering how a lens attached to the High Quality camera would look like, the image below would help gain some perspective.

Alongside High Quality Camera, Raspberry Pi Foundation has released its new official Raspberry Pi camera guide aimed to help DIY enthusiasts set up their cameras. The guide covers both the Raspberry Pi Camera Module and the new Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera. If you’re interested, you may download the PDF version of the guide for free or get the printed version for 10 Euros.

With all that said, do note that you will not be getting lenses out of the box. “We expect that over time people will use quite a wide variety of lenses, but for starters our Approved Resellers will be offering a couple of options: a 6 mm CS‑mount lens at $25, and a very shiny 16 mm C-mount lens priced at $50.”, wrote Simon Martin, Senior Principal Engineer, in a blog post.

Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera is currently available to buy at $50. However, the availability might be subject to restrictions imposed currently in your region due to coronavirus pandemic.

