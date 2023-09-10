The Qept App Wants You to Take Notes By Texting Yourself

In today’s digital era, it is common to use messaging apps to text yourself to write down notes or keep track of ideas. However, more often than not, it is a messy task with the prospect of ideas getting lost in the sea of conversations. Even when you are using the Message Yourself feature on WhatsApp, you’re bound to miss text editing capabilities, which are key to effective note-taking. To solve this issue, Qept is using the “DM-to-yourself” practice to bring a simple yet powerful note-taking solution to users.

Take Notes By Sliding in Your Own DMs!?

Created by Dutch developer Willem de Beijer, Qept is all about combining note-taking capabilities with a text-like interface. This app lets you pen down ideas and notes in the form of a text chain that is both efficient and clean. By doing so, it eliminates the complexity of traditional note-taking apps and compensates for the lack of note-taking features in messaging apps like WhatsApp. The major USP of this app lies in its simplicity.

To get started, sign into the app using your Apple ID or Google account after you have installed it. You will then be taken to the home page where all you need to do is pen down your thoughts in the text box and hit the send button. It is that easy!

Each of your texts will appear in the form of a timeline under the “Home” tab. Within the app, you get an easy-to-use UI with all the basic editing options that you require to organize your notes. You can even create to-do lists with Qept by using actionable checkboxes.

How to Organize Your Notes Using Qept

Once you have added your notes, you can organize and filter your messages by creating custom Topics. Your topics will rest at the top of the screen and are easily accessible by simply scrolling left or right. To organize notes in topics, follow the steps below.

1. Click on the three horizontal lines at the top left corner of the screen and select the “Edit Topics“ option.

2. From the Edit Topics menu, select the “Add new topic“ option to create your custom topic by assigning it a name of your choice. And you are done!

3. Now, you can easily move any message to your custom-made topic by selecting the “Move“ option from the horizontal three-dot menu. Here is a quick example to help you get started:

All in all, if you are looking for a clean and minimal note-taking app that doesn’t overwhelm you with a ton of features while retaining the basic editing options, Quip is for you. It is purpose-driven and easy to use. The app is available for free to download and use from the App Store. However, if you want to add more than three topics, you will have to subscribe to the app for $7.99 (~Rs 799) per month. And with time, the developer has promised to bring in more features to the app.

So, what do you think of this new note-taking app? Does the texting style note-taking ability interest you? Will you use this app to capture your thoughts on your iPhones? Share your thoughts in the comments below.