LinkedIn Pinpoint Answer Today (October 27, 2026)

Stuck on LinkedIn Pinpoint today, on October 27, 2026? Don’t worry, we’ve got you with clues, hints, and answers for Pinpoint puzzle #910. The game gives you five clues that share a common connection, but figuring out what linked them today felt easy after the second clue. That said, do check out the hints and clues below before moving to today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint answer.

Pinpoint Clues and Hints Today

Here are the clues for today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint puzzle. The challenge is to find a category that connects them all.

Clue 1 Port Reveal Clue

Clue 2 Shiraz Reveal Clue

Clue 3 Merlot Reveal Clue

Clue 4 Chardonnay Reveal Clue

Clue 5 Pinot noir (from dark grapes) Reveal Clue

Don’t wish to reveal all the clues but need a hint that can help you solve Pinpoint today? Well, it’s your lucky day as we have a helpful hint right here for you:

Hint Related to a fruit that comes in a bunch Reveal Hint

Pinpoint Answer Today

Still figuring out what connects all five clues? Port, Shiraz, Merlot, Chardonnay, and Pinot noir might seem like a random mix at first, but they all point to a common category.

If you’re still unsure, don’t worry! Scroll down to reveal today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint answer and see how each clue fits.

Tap to Reveal Today's Pinpoint Answer + Types of Wine

How Today’s Pinpoint Clues Are Related

Now that we’ve guessed today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint answer, let’s break down how each clue fits the category. While some clues point to specific grape varieties, others refer to distinct styles of wine. Here’s how they connect:

Port: Port is a fortified wine, traditionally produced in Portugal’s Douro Valley. It is typically sweet and often served as a dessert wine.

Port is a fortified wine, traditionally produced in Portugal’s Douro Valley. It is typically sweet and often served as a dessert wine. Shiraz, Merlot, and Pinot Noir: These are all red wine grape varieties used to produce wines with distinct flavors and characteristics. Pinot noir, as the clue suggests, comes from dark-skinned grapes.

These are all red wine grape varieties used to produce wines with distinct flavors and characteristics. Pinot noir, as the clue suggests, comes from dark-skinned grapes. Chardonnay: Unlike other grape varieties, Chardonnay is commonly used to make white wine. It completes the connection by showing that today’s Pinpoint answer covers different types of wines.

Pinpoint Difficulty Today

Today’s Pinpoint category is Types of Wine.

I’d rate the puzzle today a 2 out of 5 on Beebom Puzzle’s difficulty scale.

Port is a good starting clue, although it could initially refer to a harbor or a computer connection. Shiraz and Merlot make the wine association much clearer, as both are well-known varieties of red wine. Chardonnay adds a white wine variety to the mix, while Pinot noir reinforces the connection to grapes.

Overall, this is a straightforward puzzle once you recognize the wine varieties. The main challenge is interpreting Port correctly and realizing that all five clues point to types of wine.

When Does Pinpoint Reset?

LinkedIn Pinpoint releases a new puzzle every day at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). So, the reset time varies depending on your time zone. This means you need to convert midnight PT to your local time to know when the next puzzle becomes available for you.

To make it easier, here is when Pinpoint resets in some major time zones.

Time Zone Pinpoint Reset Time Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM UK (GMT) 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Time (AET) 5:00 PM

Keep in mind that these timings can change depending on whether Pacific Time observes daylight saving time or standard time.

How to Solve LinkedIn Pinpoint?

New to LinkedIn’s Pinpoint? Don’t worry, as getting started is pretty simple. You just need to figure out what connects the five clues. Here’s how to play LinkedIn Pinpoint:

Head to the LinkedIn Games page and open Pinpoint to start the daily puzzle. The game reveals your first clue. Read it carefully and think about what category it might point to. Type in the category you think the first clue belongs to and submit it. If your guess is wrong, the game will reveal the next clue. Each clue gives you more information to work with. Use the clues to refine your answer. Repeat this process until you solve the puzzle or run out of guesses.

Once you’ve completed the puzzle, review your result. The goal is to identify the common category using as few clues as possible. The fewer clues you need, the better you have done at cracking the puzzle.

If today’s Pinpoint puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry! The more you play, the better you’ll get at spotting unusual connections between seemingly unrelated clues. Keep practising, and check back tomorrow for another set of Pinpoint clues and answers!