PUBG Mobile is adding a new tournament to the popular battle royale game. Today, PUBG Mobile’s Director of Global Esports, James Yang, has announced a brand new tournament for PUBG lovers. Called the ‘PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero’, it’s a unique season developed for the current online-only format of tournaments.

The PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero offers a whopping $850,000 prize pool. Moreover, the number of competing teams has been increased to 40 for PMWL. If you are interested in competing, you will have to sign up for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO). Registrations for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 start from June 24, so don’t miss out. You can head over to this link for registration.

Along with these announcements, PUBG Mobile also shared an exciting sneak peek. The company shared a look at the PUBG Mobile Esports Studio in Poland. The studio has been created in partnership with ESL. It will play host to PUBG Mobile offline matches when it’s safe to resume that format of competition again.

The PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero will take place from 10th July to 9th August. The tournament is split in two parts. The East League will start at 6PM IST, and the West League will start at 12:30AM IST. You can head over to the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel to watch the action unfold.