PS6 Release Could Be Set for Fall 2027 as New Leak Reveals Production Timeline

Sony is currently the highlight of almost every video game headline after it boldly announced the end of physical PlayStation game discs earlier this week. The sudden move by the company made several PlayStation users wonder about the future of the iconic console, especially its next-gen product, the PS6. As tensions remain high, a supposed leak has revealed that the PS6 release could be set for fall 2027, as it is soon to enter its production phase.

PS6 Release Reportedly Revealed as Foxconn Production Timeline Leaked for Summer 2027

According to industry insider Millie A on X, PS6 is apparently set to release in fall 2027, which means Sony already has plans around its next-gen console in motion. The leak further reveals PlayStation’s primary contract manufacturer, Foxconn, has “already reserved” the capacity to kick off production for Sony’s next console.

Image Credit: X / Millie A

Moreover, the leak also revealed that the master production schedule at Foxconn is slated to start in May 2027. This means that once the assembly line for putting together PS6 consoles is all set, Sony won’t wait long until they release the console publicly.

As for the reveal, keep in mind that Gamescom 2026 is yet to happen later in August, so it may come as no surprise if Sony drops the first reveal for its much-anticipated console, or at least we’ll get to see the PlayStation adaptive controller that everyone’s been talking about.

Nevertheless, as the last line of PS5 consoles will be sold out once GTA 6 launches this holiday season, the release of PS6 coming next year may not be quite surprising. Although reports by most experts still hint at a 2028 release date, we speculate the console may arrive just in time before Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet releases.

But sadly, to those excited for another PlayStation exclusive rumored to arrive next year, God of War Laufey, may still need to play it on PS5 or PS5 Pro consoles to stay in tune with the current-gen graphics.