PS6 Controller May Ship with a Built-in Touchscreen and Modular Design

Lately, Sony has been busy experimenting with various controller designs in search of a true successor to the DualSense. Now, another Sony patent has been unearthed, and this latest filing suggests that the PS6 controller could feature a fully modular design along with a built-in touchscreen.

PS6 Controller Could Feature a Modular Design and a Touchscreen, Sony Patent Suggests

A newly published Sony patent (document ID 20260199776 A1) suggests the company is experimenting with a next-gen controller, potentially for the PS6, that replaces the traditional touchpad with a built-in touchscreen in the center. Additionally, the patent describes the new controller as completely modular, allowing players to swap its parts as they wish.

All the detachable parts are magnetically attached, and the controller is also said to include a rotating dial for navigation. You can take a look at the sketch of the potential PS6 controller below:

Image Credit: Sony

Earlier this year, another patent suggested that Sony is working on a futuristic controller that hardens or softens during gameplay. But that one didn’t feature a touchscreen. If you are wondering what the touchscreen is for, the patent states that it can display PSN app messages, notifications, settings, etc., all in one place.

In addition to providing quick access to the console through the touchscreen, the patent mentions that players will be able to view phone calls, text messages, and more, and other mobile notifications directly on the PS6 controller’s touchscreen. So, it is speculated that players can link their phones with the controller somehow.

If that’s the case, the PS6 controller patent claims that the game will automatically pause whenever the player interacts with any one of these notifications. For example, if you are playing a single-player game like Saros and receive a call, the game will automatically pause while you answer it through the touchscreen. But this feature will likely be useless when playing multiplayer games like Marathon, Fortnite, etc.

That said, it should be noted that not every patent filed by Sony becomes a reality. Since the PS6’s release date and price have not yet been finalized, we have to wait longer to find out whether the next-gen controller will actually feature a modular design and a touchscreen. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the potential PS6 controller in the comments below.