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Marvel’s Wolverine Will Feature New Game+ and Mission Replays at Launch

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
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Marvel's Wolverine screenshot featuring Logan in the Canadian jungle (left), Logan jumping off of rooftops in Tokyo (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel's Wolverine will feature New Game+ and mission replays on day one.
  • Players can access New Game+ as soon as they wrap up the game's main campaign.
  • In addition, players can use Nightmare Doors to replay missions and challenges, and obtain missing collectibles.
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Insomniac Games has revealed shiny new details about Marvel’s Wolverine, including its gameplay mechanics and collectibles, and has addressed replayability concerns from players. In an interview with IGN, Insomniac revealed that Marvel’s Wolverine will indeed feature New Game+ and mission replays from launch day, which is on September 15, 2026.

Insomniac’s senior project director, Jess Reiner-Reed, mentioned in IGN’s Marvel’s Wolverine interview that the game will feature “Nightmare Doors, which are manifestations of the horrible things happening in Logan’s mind.”

These Nightmare Doors feature specific combat and traversal challenges that players can complete to regain Logan’s memory, such as the “Shinjuku Shuffle” challenge.

Marvel's Wolverine screenshot featuring Logan fighting The Hand in Madripoor (low-town).
Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Through these doors, you can replay these challenges or campaign missions in Marvel’s Wolverine. In addition, you can start a New Game+ playthrough as soon as you finish the campaign from day one, carrying over all your progression and unlocked suits.

You can also use these Nightmare Doors to obtain collectibles you missed out on your first playthrough. Reed also notes that New Game+ will include new Adaptations, a.k.a passive buffs that enhance Logan’s abilities, to keep the replay fresh in Marvel’s Wolverine.

On the other hand, Mike Fitzgerald, head of Insomniac Games, adds that these New Game+ Adaptations will “let you amp up the difficulty or make Logan the much more powerful and aggressive character.

Marvel's Wolverine screenshot featuring Logan lunging at Bolivar Trask's task force.
Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Unlike Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, where a New Game+ mode was added a few months after launch, Insomniac’s next Marvel outing having one at launch is already a great sign. With Marvel’s Wolverine running at 60 fps with ray tracing on in the base PS5, a New Game+ playthrough will be a no-brainer for most players.

Game director Mike Daly had also previously confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine is not open-world. However, the game will take Wolverine through various locations, including Madripoor, Canada, and Tokyo, with some exploration to find hidden collectibles.

Since Logan is a globetrotting character in the comics, a linear approach paired with exploration is a welcome change. Along with it, New Game+ and mission replays will keep fans coming back for more in Marvel’s Wolverine when it launches.

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#Tags
#gaming#Marvel#PlayStation
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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