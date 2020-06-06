Facebook has been working on a dark mode for its mobile app for quite some time now. While other apps from Facebook including Facebook Lite got dark mode, the main app continues to miss out on the feature. However, new screenshots from 9to5Google give us a look at what could be the finalized version of Facebook’s dark mode, along with new features.

Dark Mode

The color scheme of Facebook app’s dark mode is similar to what you have in the desktop version. You get dark gray background and blue accents throughout the app. The implementation respects Android 10’s system-wide dark mode toggle. You have the option to manually control dark mode in the app as well.

Coronavirus Tracker

Facebook is adding a coronavirus tracker right into its app, using which you can keep track of the number of coronavirus cases in your region. The report notes that the tracker shows the data for up to three weeks. You can also see the global confirmed cases at the top of the page.

Quiet Mode

Apart from these two features, the social media giant is working on adding the refreshed ‘Your Time on Facebook’ with new Quiet Mode features on Android. The redesigned layout is already available on iOS. Quiet mode mutes push notifications and notification dots. The company has also added a Scheduled Quiet mode option to let you set a routine for Quiet Mode.

When Facebook rolled out the feature on iOS this April, the company said it would be added to Android in June. Hence, it is not really surprising to see the company keep up its word. That said, we will have to wait until Facebook announces its plans to make a wider rollout for dark mode, and these two convenient features.