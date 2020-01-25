Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video India announced a total of 14 new Amazon Originals. Out of the 14, 9 are brand new Amazon Original Series while 5 are new seasons of existing shows.

Let’s take a look at the new series first. First up, we have Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army starring Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, TJ Bhanu, Rohit Chaudhari, MK Raina, and R Badree. Pritam will score music for the series.

The second title is Bandish Bandits directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh. As of now, Naseerudin Shah and Atul Kulkarni are the confirmed stars. Musical trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa will carry out the music direction.

Mumbai Diaries – 26/11 by director Nikkhil Advani is also on the works. The series is produced by Emmay Entertainment and will feature Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen, and Tina Desai.

Dilli, a series written by Gaurav Solanki and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Off-side Entertainment’s Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra are the producers of the series. It casts Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, and Sarah Jane Dias.

Other new series coming to Prime Video include Paatal Lok from Clean Slate Entertainment starring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat; The Last Hour

from Asif Kapadia casting Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen; and Gormint from Only Much Louder starring Amol Palekar, Manav Kaul, Shikha Talsania, Girish Kulkarni.

Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers by BBC Productions and Comicstaan Tamil from Only Much Louder are the two unscripted titles coming to Prime Video India.

The shows returning for a new season are as follows: Mirzapur – Season 2, Inside Edge – Season 3, Breathe – Season 2, Four More Shots Please – Season 2, and The Family Man – Season 2.

So, which new Amazon Original excites you the most? Let us know in the comments.