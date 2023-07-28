Poco Enters the Audio Space with the New Poco Pods in India

Poco has stepped into the affordable audio category with the launch of its first TWS, the Poco Pods in India. The new earbuds come with a number of highlighting features like ENC, a low latency mode, and more to compete with options from brands like boAt and Noise, among others. Check out the details below.

Poco Pods: Specs and Features

The Poco Pods have an in-ear design and come encased in a small, oval-shaped charging case. The earbuds support 12mm drivers, which are meant to ensure clear and details audio while bringing about a deep bass output.

Environmental Noise Cancellation or ENC technology will help reduce the background noises for clearer audio quality during calls. So, taking calls in a market full of people won’t be as chaotic as it would appear.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India said, “With a vision to empower every Indian with premium technology, we proudly enter the Indian AIoT space, starting with the launch of POCO Pods. The POCO Pods are a perfect fusion of cutting-edge innovation, seamless connectivity, and unmatched audio performance. We remain committed to delivering extraordinary experiences and introducing an exciting technology portfolio for our users.“

The Poco Pods are expected to provide a playback time of up to 30 hours on a single charge. There’s also support for fast charging, which can lead to up to 90 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes. You also get low latency of up to 60ms for fewer lags during gaming and even movie streaming.

The TWS also supports Bluetooth 5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Google’s Fast Pair for quicker pairing. There are touch controls for various functionalities. Tapping twice can change the songs and tapping thrice can play/pause the songs and answer calls. You will also be able to skip tracks and reject calls. The earbuds also come with an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance.

Price and Availability

The Poco Pods earbuds are priced at Rs 1,199 and will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting July 29. The TWS comes in a Midnight Groove color option, which shows hints of the company’s signature yellow color. Currently, we don’t know if there are more colors to go for.

Buy Poco Pods via Flipkart