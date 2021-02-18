More than a year after Poco split up with Xiaomi to become an independent brand, the company has revamped its brand identity. Poco had been talking about its own identity and break up with its parent on social media for the past week. Today, it has reaffirmed that it’s a separate brand and announced the ‘Made for Mad’ rebranding. Poco now has a new logo and brand mascot.

At the helm of the rebranding is the “Made for Mad” mascot, which is the company’s version of the Mad emoji. It has a naughty devilish-like vibe. Poco reveals it has put a lot of thought into designing this emoji. It explains how each little piece fits into the equation to “redefine madness, the Poco way.” You can check out the meaning of the new mascot in the image below:

“The new mascot is not just a part of our identity but something that is specifically designed with the intent of redefining madness, the Poco way. You say it’s an emoji, I ask you to look again! We are Made of Mad,” reads the press note. This mascot will replace the initial ‘O’ in Poco to make the new brand logo. Plus, it reaffirms that the company is here to stay after its comeback last year. It will not just disappear after one successful launch – as it did with the Poco F1.

So yeah, you will see the new Poco logo and mascot (also part of the logo) plastered on the company’s products going forward. The rebranding makes it seem like the Chinese giant is planning to cater to Gen-Z with its value-for-money offerings. The new mascot being an emoji, that too mad and naughty, says it all.

Will this mean the end of rebranded Redmi smartphones? Well, only time will tell. The company has recently launched the Poco X3 and Poco M3 in India. Both of them boast original designs as opposed to previously unveiled Poco phones in the country. Coming back to the new logo, do you guys like it? Is it refreshing or too hip? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.