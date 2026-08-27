Netflix Confirms GTA 6 Extended Look Footage Was Captured on Base PS5

Netflix has now confirmed that the GTA 6 Extended Look was captured entirely using in-game footage on base PS5. The confirmation comes from an update to Netflix’s official page for the presentation, which now specifically states that the footage was “Captured entirely from in-game footage on PlayStation 5.”

GTA 6 Extended Look Was Captured on PlayStation 5

The wording is particularly interesting because Netflix does not mention the PS5 Pro. Fans now speculate that the base PS5 is in question. However, Netflix’s wording alone does not confirm whether Rockstar used the standard PS5 or PS5 Pro.

The Netflix reveal of GTA 6 Extended Look is captured entirely from in-game footage on PlayStation 5



Netflix just added this detail on the "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look is Premiering Exclusively on Netflix" official page pic.twitter.com/lCjNz0kcQU — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) August 27, 2026

The GTA 6 Extended Look will run for 27 minutes, giving fans a much longer look at the game than the short trailers Rockstar has released so far. The presentation will premiere exclusively on Netflix at 3 PM ET today, August 27, before Rockstar releases it elsewhere.

Rockstar also captured the original GTA 6 reveal trailer using PS5 footage. Sony has repeatedly used the game in its PlayStation marketing, including campaigns focused on GTA 6 running best on PS5. The company’s push has drawn even more attention as fans continue to debate the game’s physical release and platform performance.

The timing makes today’s Extended Look especially important. Only a few hours remain before the GTA 6 extended look release time. Fans are finally about to see an extended stretch of official GTA 6 footage captured on PS5. Sorry, green team!

Whether Rockstar shows raw gameplay, missions, driving, combat, or simply a longer cinematic presentation remains unknown. The 27-minute runtime should at least give the studio plenty of room to show more than another brief trailer.

For now, the PS5 confirmation gives fans one more detail to dissect before the Extended Look arrives. And considering how closely players have analyzed every GTA 6 frame so far, expect the internet to have a field day once those 27 minutes go live.