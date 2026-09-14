Marvel’s Wolverine Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Insomniac Games returns to the Marvel universe with Marvel’s Wolverine, which is arguably PlayStation’s biggest console exclusive release this year. The game takes the iconic Marvel hero on a global expedition across Canada, Japan, and Madripoor to save mutants from Bolivar Trask in a linear action-adventure experience.

Even though it’s a globetrotting adventure, Marvel’s Wolverine will run at 60 fps with ray tracing on the base PS5 with stunning visuals and a gory combat system, so it’s shaping up to be a bloody good time. So, if you’re excited to run headfirst into the mutant action, here are the Marvel’s Wolverine release times with a countdown timer for your convenience.

Marvel’s Wolverine Global Release Times

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Wolverine debuts exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026, at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. The game will launch globally at the same time, except in a couple of regions, meaning most players can drop into Insomniac’s next Marvel outing at midnight local time. That said, here are the Marvel’s Wolverine release times for key regions across the world:

Region Release Time US West 9 PM PDT (Sept. 15) US East 12 AM EDT (Sept. 15) Brazil 12 AM BRT (Sept. 15) UK 12 AM BST (Sept. 15) Germany 12 AM CEST (Sept. 15) France 12 AM CEST (Sept. 15) South Africa 12 AM SAST (Sept. 15) Turkey 12 AM TRT (Sept. 15) Russia 12 AM MSK (Sept. 15) UAE 12 AM GST (Sept. 15) India 12 AM IST (Sept. 15) Singapore 12 AM SGT (Sept. 15) Philippines 12 AM PST (Sept. 15) China 12 AM CST (Sept. 15) South Korea 12 AM KST (Sept. 15) Japan 12 AM JST (Sept. 15) Australia 12 AM AEST (Sept. 15) New Zealand 12 AM NZST (Sept. 15)

Marvel’s Wolverine Release Countdown Timer

Here’s an accessible countdown timer for the Marvel’s Wolverine release so you can pop your Adamantium-coated claws as soon as the game goes live on PlayStation 5 in the United States:

Marvel’s Wolverine releases in U.S. in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Marvel’s Wolverine is now live in the U.S. on the PS5!

Marvel’s Wolverine Preload Size

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

PlayStation has already made Marvel’s Wolverine available for preloading a week before its September 15 release, and the size is 79.36 GB. However, since Insomniac Games has confirmed a day-one patch, the final size could differ depending on how big the update is.

The patch will include bug fixes and Photo Mode, so download it before you begin Logan’s journey. On another note, while you wait for the new Marvel game, check out our Marvel’s Wolverine trophy guide because it’s going to be a pretty bloody yet simple Platinum. Be wary of spoilers, though.

Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t an open-world title, so it’s a vastly different experience from Insomniac’s Spider-Man series. But it will include New Game+ and mission replays at launch, so there’s a lot of content to look forward to in the upcoming title.

That said, let us know in the comments section below whether you’re excited to play Marvel’s Wolverine.