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Marvel’s Wolverine Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Marvel's Wolverine official game cover art.
Image Credit: Insomniac Games
In Short
  • Marvel's Wolverine releases on PlayStation 5 consoles on September 15, 2026, at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET.
  • The game will launch worldwide at midnight local time, with a few regional exceptions.
  • Preloads for Marvel's Wolverine are already live, with the game taking up 79.36 GB without the day-one patch.
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Insomniac Games returns to the Marvel universe with Marvel’s Wolverine, which is arguably PlayStation’s biggest console exclusive release this year. The game takes the iconic Marvel hero on a global expedition across Canada, Japan, and Madripoor to save mutants from Bolivar Trask in a linear action-adventure experience.

Even though it’s a globetrotting adventure, Marvel’s Wolverine will run at 60 fps with ray tracing on the base PS5 with stunning visuals and a gory combat system, so it’s shaping up to be a bloody good time. So, if you’re excited to run headfirst into the mutant action, here are the Marvel’s Wolverine release times with a countdown timer for your convenience.

Marvel’s Wolverine Global Release Times

Wolverine fighting Lady Deathstrike in Marvel's Wolverine.
Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Wolverine debuts exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026, at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. The game will launch globally at the same time, except in a couple of regions, meaning most players can drop into Insomniac’s next Marvel outing at midnight local time. That said, here are the Marvel’s Wolverine release times for key regions across the world:

RegionRelease Time
US West9 PM PDT (Sept. 15)
US East12 AM EDT (Sept. 15)
Brazil12 AM BRT (Sept. 15)
UK12 AM BST (Sept. 15)
Germany12 AM CEST (Sept. 15)
France12 AM CEST (Sept. 15)
South Africa12 AM SAST (Sept. 15)
Turkey12 AM TRT (Sept. 15)
Russia12 AM MSK (Sept. 15)
UAE12 AM GST (Sept. 15)
India12 AM IST (Sept. 15)
Singapore12 AM SGT (Sept. 15)
Philippines12 AM PST (Sept. 15)
China12 AM CST (Sept. 15)
South Korea12 AM KST (Sept. 15)
Japan12 AM JST (Sept. 15)
Australia12 AM AEST (Sept. 15)
New Zealand12 AM NZST (Sept. 15)

Marvel’s Wolverine Release Countdown Timer

Here’s an accessible countdown timer for the Marvel’s Wolverine release so you can pop your Adamantium-coated claws as soon as the game goes live on PlayStation 5 in the United States:

Marvel’s Wolverine releases in U.S. in
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Marvel’s Wolverine is now live in the U.S. on the PS5!

Marvel’s Wolverine Preload Size

Wolverine clawing out a Sentinel in Marvel's Wolverine.
Image Credit: Insomniac Games

PlayStation has already made Marvel’s Wolverine available for preloading a week before its September 15 release, and the size is 79.36 GB. However, since Insomniac Games has confirmed a day-one patch, the final size could differ depending on how big the update is.

The patch will include bug fixes and Photo Mode, so download it before you begin Logan’s journey. On another note, while you wait for the new Marvel game, check out our Marvel’s Wolverine trophy guide because it’s going to be a pretty bloody yet simple Platinum. Be wary of spoilers, though.

Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t an open-world title, so it’s a vastly different experience from Insomniac’s Spider-Man series. But it will include New Game+ and mission replays at launch, so there’s a lot of content to look forward to in the upcoming title.

That said, let us know in the comments section below whether you’re excited to play Marvel’s Wolverine.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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