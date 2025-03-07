Android 16 Could Revive Lock Screen Widgets on Phones

There’s no denying that Widgets are some of the most underutilized parts of Android. However, after Apple introduced Lock screen widgets and manufacturers like Nothing started leveraging them, many manufacturers are working to add the same. In fact, Google added lock screen widgets to the Pixel Tablet not too long ago, and will soon be expanding them to phones via Android 16.

Google has confirmed in an FAQ on the Android Developers blog that lock screen widgets are coming to AOSP for tablets and smartphones after Android 16 QPR1. For those wondering, the update is coming this summer, so the feature could potentially arrive sometime in September 2025.

The best part about this is that lock screen widgets will be open to every manufacturer and won’t be Pixel-exclusive. Meaning, brands can leverage the APIs freely and release widgets on their UIs rather than making their own from scratch. However, it’s worth noting that customizing the lock screen user interface isn’t supported as of now. Google says this is to ensure all lock screen widgets have the same developer experience.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman enabled Lock Screen Widgets on his device. The widgets can be accessed by swiping right on the lock screen, just like on the Pixel Tablet. However, the same does not work as of now. It’s a bit similar to Android’s older implementation, where you had to swipe left or right on the lock screen to access widgets.

It’s not how I wanted Google to bring back native widget support to Android. But I’m glad that we’re going somewhere with this. Besides, some might prefer this way over the existing widget styles from Nothing.

However, I would still very much like to see widgets on my main home screen rather than having to swipe left or right. But honestly, I don’t mind the old implementation either, mostly because it’s nostalgic. It’s worth noting that these widgets won’t magically appear with future Android 16 updates. It mostly depends on whether the manufacturer wants to implement it or not. Google may bring them to Pixels, though.

What are your thoughts on Android 16 bringing back lock screen widgets to Android? Let us know in the comments.