Panasonic Launches New Smart TVs with Google TV in India

Panasonic has introduced new Smart TVs in India. There are as many as 20 smart TVs, ranging from budget options to premium offerings with features like Google TV, a bezel-less design, and much more. Continue reading to know more about the Panasonic Google TV series in India.

New Panasonic Smart TVs: Specs and Features

Panasonic’s Google TV lineup includes MX850, MX800, MX750, MX740, MX710, MX700, MS680, MS670, and MS550 models, The display size going up to 75 inches. All the models pack a thin frame and bezel-less display, vivid digital processing, and 2K HDR support. The MX series lineup comes with a 4K resolution and color engine, with support for HDR10+ and micro dimming facilities. On the other hand, the MS series lineup comes with both FHD and HD resolution options.

All the smart TVs pack 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The TVs run Android TV 11 out of the box with built-in Chromecast support and Google Assistant. This allows access to a plethora of Android apps (including OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar) and games via the Google Play Store.

All the models are equipped with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and Audio Booster+ support to offer a 3D sound stage. In terms of connectivity, the TVs are equipped with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and support a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB ports, and HDMI ports. The latest Google TVs from Panasonic also bundle its IoT-enabled platform MirAIe, to transform Panasonic smart TVs into IoT device control panels.

Price and Availability

The new Panasonic TVs with Google TV start at Rs 19,990 and will go up to Rs 3,19,990. These will be available at all Panasonic stores, dealer partners, and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.