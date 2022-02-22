Panasonic Lumix GH6 with Highest-Resolution Micro Four Thirds Sensor Announced

Panasonic has introduced the new Lumix GH6 mirrorless camera, which was announced a year ago. The camera succeeds the Lumix GH5 Mark II and comes with a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the highest resolution ever. Plus, it supports a couple of firsts too. Here’s a look at all the details.

Panasonic Lumix GH6: Specs and Features

The Lumix GH6 comes with a design similar to its predecessor but features a number of under-the-hood changes. It comes with s 25.2MP Live MOS sensor, which allows for more pixels and higher resolution. The camera supports 4:2:2 10-bit 4K videos at 120fps, 10-bit 4K videos at 60fps, and 10-bit 5.7K at 60fps and 50fps, which is a first for a Lumix camera. Variable frame rate (VFR) recording is also possible.

The digital single-lens mirrorless camera also comes with a new Venus Engine, which comes with 2x the processing power of the previous model and enables higher pixel counts and higher-resolution, higher-bit-rate video, and improves the image quality too. Lumix GH6 also supports 3D Noise Reduction for videos and Dual 3D Color Control for enhanced color reproduction.

The video camera has another feature that might excite people; the ability to shoot high-resolution slow-motion videos (up to 12.5x super slow-motion video).

Then, there’s support for Apple’s ProRes codec video, which allows users to capture high-quality images with low compression. It also has the 5-axis Dual Image Stabilization for the claimed 7.5 stops of correction. Also, Lumix GH6 also comes with a built-in fan to keep things cool during long hours of recording, along with support for the V-Log format and V-Gamut color space for better dynamic range.

Additional details include a tilt and free-angle rear LCD monitor, a double memory card slot, USB-C port, inbuilt mic for audio recording, HDMI support, CFexpress Type B card support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Price and Availability

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 is priced at $2,199 (around Rs 1,64,000) and will be available to buy next month. There’s no word on its availability in India at the time of writing.