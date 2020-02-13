The world’s largest advanced-level Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary for non-native speakers of English is now available as a mobile app on Android and iOS. The app not only includes all the latest additions and changes incorporated into the 10th edition of the dictionary published this week, but also brings a host of new content and interactive features that Oxford University Press (OUP) claims will enable users to “build vocabulary and develop more natural-sounding English.”

According to the official press release, the new 10th edition comes with over 86,000 words, 95,000 phrases, 112,000 meanings and 237,000 examples, including more than 2,000 new words and their meanings. Some of the most relevant new words and phrases include: fake news, chatbot, microplastic, woke, etc.

In addition to providing access to the full print-edition content, the app also allows users to record their own voice and compare pronunciations with that of a native speaker. It also enables people to listen and compare British and American spoken English. Users can also “learn the most useful words in English, .. .test yourself on vocabulary and usage with a quiz, learn every day a new word with the Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries Word of the Day and much more.”

While the app is free to download with 100 sample entries, the full feature-set can only be unlocked with a subscription that costs $0.99 per month or $6.49 per year. Users are also entitled to a two-day trial period whereby they can access all the features of the app for free. You can download the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary app from the Play Store for your Android device or from the App Store for your iPhone or iPad.