Microsoft is today releasing a new version of Outlook for Mac. With this version, the company is adding a bunch of new features to its email client. Outlook on Mac now has support for people search, people view, add-ins, and a lot more.

The software now offers support for add-ins which are useful for enhancing productivity. Microsoft says that add-ins that work with Office JavaScript API 1.6 will work with Outlook. The service now also has support for sensitivity labels. These labels let you mark emails that are confidential. With sensitivity labels, the recipients of your emails will know whether the email is confidential or not.

Moreover, Outlook is adding a new People View. With this, you will be able to see contacts that you email often, or collaborate with frequently. The feature will help you start conversations quickly without searching for contacts.

Apart from all these features, Outlook for Mac now also has an improved calendar. You can now create calendar events straight from emails. These will include all email recipients and the entire thread in the event. Outlook can now also suggest times when all of the attendees in a meeting are available. This way you can set a meeting time without too much back and forth.

There’s also a “What’s New” pane in Outlook for Mac now. Clicking on this pane shows all the latest updates to Outlook. It can also help you make the most out of your inbox and calendar. The latest Outlook update is rolling out to Insider Fast ring members. If you want to check it out, you can go ahead and sign up for Insider Fast.