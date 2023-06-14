Oraimo FreePods 4 with ANC Support Launched in India

Accessory brand Oraimo has launched a new pair of TWS, the FreePods 4 in India. The earbuds fall in the budget price range and come with ANC support, up to 35.5 hours of playback time, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

Oraimo FreePods 4: Specs and Features

The FreePods 4 supports 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to reduce background noises. There’s support for AI Deep Neural Network algorithm to properly detect the noises and cancel them out. The 4-mic Proprietary Beamforming Array further helps in clearer audio calls.

The Transparency mode, on the other hand, will help you listen to the background sounds without the need for taking the earbuds off. The earbuds have up to 5 EQ modes to tune the music experience as per your need. This can be done via the new Oraimo Sound app.

With a battery life of up to 35.5 hours, there’s also support for fast charging, which can provide up to 170 minutes of listening time in about 10 minutes of charging. You also get to use smart touch controls (for song changes or entering different modes) and even the Find My Device functionality.

Sachin Kapoor, BU Head, Oraimo India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce FreePods 4 to the Indian market. We have also integrated it with advanced ANC technology to offer the best and noise-free calling experience at affordable pricing. We are confident that FreePods 4 will capture the hearts and ears of young Indian listeners by enabling them to immerse in their favorite audio content.“

The Oraimo FreePods 4 comes with a low latency mode, a slide-to-open feature, Google Fast Pairing, and an IPX5 rating. The earbuds also have anti-bacterial ear tips.

Price and Availability

The Oraimo FreePods 4 retail at Rs 1,999 and will be exclusively available via Flipkart.