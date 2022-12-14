Oppo Introduces New MariSilicon Y Chip, OHealth H1 Health Monitor, and More

Oppo’s INNO Day 2022 event has commenced today and the company has introduced its new products to ‘empower a better future.‘ There’s the new MariSilicon Y audio chip, which is Oppo’s second self-made chip, the second-gen Air Glass, and a venture into the OHealth brand. Check out the details below.

Oppo INNO Day 2022 Product Launches

MariSilicon Y

Oppo has introduced the second product under its MariSilicon family, which is the new MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC. This comes after the introduction of the MariSilicon X imaging chip introduced during last year’s INNO Day event.

MariSilicon Y uses an advanced N6RF process technology and has a Bluetooth bandwidth of 12Mbps. It is said to increase Bluetooth bandwidth by 50%. The audio SoC can transfer 24-bit/192kHz ultra-clear lossless audio and will provide enhanced wireless connectivity that matches the quality of a wired connection.

The SoC URLC codec technology and a dedicated NPU with an on-device AI computing power of 590 GOPS. It comes with support for on-device music extraction tech and personalized spatial audio. It is capable of providing high-quality audio via Bluetooth-enabled headphones and earbuds.

OHealth H1 Health Monitor

Oppo has entered the smart health segment with the introduction of the new OHealth brand. Its first product is the OHealth H1 health monitor, which can measure SpO2 levels, heart rate, body temperature, ECG, and heart and lung auscultation. It can also track sleep.

The device has a concentric oval design and weighs just 95 grams for you to easily carry it around. Meant for the entire family, the OHealth H1 health monitor uses high-precision sensors and health algorithms for accurate and easy health monitoring.

Oppo Air Glass 2

There’s also the new Oppo Air Glass 2, which succeeds the company’s first ones introduced last year. The new Assisted Reality glass comes with the world’s first resin SRG-diffractive waveguide lens for vision correction and customizations.

These glasses can help in real-time translation, location-based navigation, and voice-to-text conversions. The Air Glass 2 can also make calls. It weighs 38 grams, which is heavier than the first-gen Oppo glasses. There’s no word on its availability and pricing details yet.

Oppo has just concluded its Day 1 of the INNO Day 2022 event and is highly expected to release its next foldable phone tomorrow. Stay tuned to this space for more information on what the company has to offer.