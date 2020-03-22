Buying cryptocurrency just became a simple process for natives in the US. A recent announcement by the Norwegian company, Opera, states that Opera Browser users in the US can now buy cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum simply with a debit card or pay the amount using Apple Pay.

The Norwegian company was the first to introduce a blockchain-ready browser in the market. It was also the first browser to protect users from “cryptojacking” that involves unauthorised use of someone’s computer to mine cryptocurrency. And now, it has brought the most simple way to buy cryptocurrencies.

By collaborating with the US cryptocurrency-brokerage firm, Wyre, Opera will be providing secure and easy purchases of cryptocurrencies for users in the US. Android Users in the US will be able to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using their preferred debit card. On the other hand, iOS users can simply pay the amount using Apple Pay. Once the purchase is complete, the digital currency will be transferred to the user’s crypto-wallet. According to Opera, iOS users can top-up their crypto wallet in less than 30 seconds because of Wyre’s seamless integration with Apple Pay.

The head of Crypto at Opera Browsers, Charles Hamel had this to say: “In the past, obtaining cryptocurrencies was a cumbersome process that took hours or even days. When you compare it with this seamless solution, which takes less than 30 seconds, it really is a gamechanger,”.

This announcement from Opera is one step forward towards their aim of eliminating the barriers of using cryptocurrency on the Web. According to Hamel, this integration will support the company’s long-term vision of making blockchain technology fit for the Web.