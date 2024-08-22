One Piece Live-Action Season 2: King Cobra’s Actor Revealed

The production of One Piece live-action Season 2 is in full swing, and Netflix has started revealing a little more about the cast who will play our favorite characters. Yesterday, we learned the identity of the actors who will play Dr Hiriluk and Dr Kureha. Today, the staff has confirmed the casting for the actor who will play the king of the Alabasta in an official announcement.

In an official X post, Netflix has revealed that Sendhil Amithab Ramamurthy (well-known for Heroes, Covert Affairs, etc.) has been cast to play the role of King Nefertari Cobra in One Piece live-action Season 2. For those unaware, Cobra is the king of the desert kingdom of Alabasta and the father of Princess Nefertari Vivi. In the heart of The Desert Kingdom of Alabasta, where rebellion stirs and secrets are buried, stands a King like no other. Introducing Nefertari Cobra, the pillar of integrity in a kingdom at crossroads. 🐫🌴 #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/daCvHeh9RJ— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 22, 2024

As the second season won’t be covering the Alabasta arc completely, expect Sendhil to make brief appearances in the upcoming season as King Cobra. That’s the incredible news for One Piece live-action fans for today. We will be getting another announcement tomorrow, possibly that of the cast member who will play Chopper in the live-action adaptation.

So, stay tuned for more updates about the One Piece live-action cast for Season 2. One Piece Season 2 is scheduled to release on Netflix next year.