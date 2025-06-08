One Piece Episode 1132 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

The previous episode of the One Piece anime finally showcased the happiest times that Kuma spent with Ginny back in the Sorbet Kingdom. They joined Dragon and Ivankov to transform the Freedom Fighters group into the Revolutionary Army we know today. However, manga readers already know that these happy times won’t last forever as Ginny gets kidnapped by a Celestial Dragon. If you want to know what happens to Ginny in the story, let’s check out the release date and time of One Piece episode 1132 here.

There is no end to Kuma’s miseries as the next episode will cover yet another massive tragedy in his life. Titled “A Pledge to Ginny – Kuma Becomes a Father,” One Piece Episode 1132 is confirmed to be released on June 8, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT (or 11:45 AM ET). Check out the dates and times for select popular regions here:

Release time in the US: 8:45 AM PT on June 8, 2025

8:45 AM PT on June 8, 2025 Release time in the UK: 4:45 PM BST on June 8, 2025

4:45 PM BST on June 8, 2025 Release time in Australia: 2:45 AM AEST on June 9, 2025

2:45 AM AEST on June 9, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 11:45 PM PHT on June 8, 2025

11:45 PM PHT on June 8, 2025 Release time in India: 09:15 PM IST on June 8, 2025

One Piece Episode 1132 Countdown Timer

Here is a dedicated countdown timer to stay on track of One Piece episode 1132 in case you want to avoid time zone conversions:

One Piece Episode 1132 Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds One Piece Episode 1132 is out now! Watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1132?

An unknown Celestial Dragon abducted Ginny at the end of episode 1131. She was not seen in the current events off the Egghead island arc, and that essentially confirms what fate has in store for her. Kuma’s sufferings are about to get even worse in the next episode.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@ToeiAnimation)

The upcoming episode will uncover Ginny’s unfortunate end and Bonney‘s birth in the series. So, be ready for yet another tearful episode about how Kuma became Bonney’s father in One Piece.

The latest episodes of the anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Netflix. That said, share your predictions for One Piece episode 1132 in the comments section below.