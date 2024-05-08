One Piece Manga: Elbaf Arc’s Expected Release Window Surfaces Online

For a very long time, fans have been eagerly anticipating the Straw Hats to travel to the home of the Giants, Elbaf. Like Usopp, we have been eager to see what the Kingdom of Giants will have in store ever since we met Dorry and Brogy in the Little Garden arc. Well, we finally have an idea of when our ship will be heading to the Elbaf arc.

The ongoing Egghead arc is nearing its end as the giants have arrived at the futuristic island to rescue the Straw Hat Pirates from the wrath of the Five Elders. And now, fresh information about the Elbaf arc has emerged on Shonen Jump’s official website.

Shonen Jump’s website has a Jump Calendar feature where you can go through the ongoing manga and event launch dates. And yesterday, new details for the One Piece World Collectible Figure Elbaf were updated. According to the website, these new collectible figures are set to be launched in November 2024. So, technically, we can expect the Elbaf arc to kick off around November or even before as collectibles get unveiled during the ongoing arc’s release period. According to Shonen Jump official website, One Pice character figures about Elbaf will be released in November. So it is officially confirmd that Straw Hats will arrive in Elbaf by then.🔥 (source: https://t.co/ntVlE4j0pa pic.twitter.com/oZMP05yvF0— sandman (@sandman_AP) May 7, 2024

There is also the possibility of the aforementioned figurines being added to the lineup as the Giants have shown up at Egghead already. However, we know that the Egghead arc is in its final stages and should conclude within the next six months. So, we can expect the Elbaf arc to kick-off sometime in 2024. That said, are you excited about the beginning of the Elbaf arc? Let us know in the comments below.