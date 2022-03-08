Nothing Phone Prototype Shown off in Spy Photo; Check It out Right Here!

Nothing has been making a few headlines for its upcoming smartphone as founder Carl Pei continues to hint and tease the product ahead of its imminent official release. Although Pei has not revealed anything about Nothing’s first phone as of now, we may have caught a first look at it in a leaked spy image. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Is It Really the Nothing Phone (1)?

Reputable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently shared a tweet including a photo of Carl Pei and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. In the picture, Pei is showing an unrecognized smartphone to Amon, which may or may not be the upcoming Nothing smartphone. You can check out the tweet right below. Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/mzLeTVHSXm— Ev (@evleaks) March 7, 2022

The image was presumably captured at MWC 2022, which was recently held in Barcelona. Furthermore, taking a look at the device Pei is holding (as if you see anything), it seems like a pre-production model as it has a few stickers pasted at the back, which is usually the case with testing or engineering smartphone models. Hence, there is a high chance that Pei was showing off a prototype of the Nothing Phone (1) that is slated to release sometime this year (presumably this month).

Moreover, if you have been following the recent developments around the Nothing Phone (1), you would know that Pei was rumored to be showing a prototype to industry executives at MWC 2022. So, this might be the very first look at the Nothing smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1): What We Know So Far

Now, coming to the Nothing Phone (1), there is not much that we know about the device as of now. Other than the fact that it would be an Android-based device that could pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, we know nothing (pun intended!) about the smartphone.

However, looking at the image above, we can see that the device will be on the bigger side and will come with a boxy design, much like the latest iPhone models. Although the camera module is barely visible in the image (thanks to Pei’s thumb), we could not spot a fingerprint sensor on the rear, which leads us to believe that the Nothing Phone (1) could feature an in-display or a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

However, an interesting thing to note here is that the smartphone in the image did not have any transparent element at the back, which is Nothing’s signature design choice. On the flip side, it could also be the fact that there is a case covering the actual device, which would hide the transparent design. Well, we suggest you take this leak with a grain of salt as Pei has already dismissed the rumor of this device being a Nothing phone in an official tweet. Don't believe the rumors!— Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 7, 2022

Other than these, however, there is currently no information about the phone’s display, cameras, battery, or other specs. Nonetheless, we can expect more details about the Nothing smartphone to surface in the coming days. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts about the Nothing Phone (1) in the comments below.