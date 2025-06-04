Fortnite on Switch 2 Brings Mouse Controls and 60FPS Support

With the Switch 2 finally out on June 5th, Fortnite fans have something big to look forward to. Fortnite is available on the Nintendo Switch 2 on day one of release, and it isn’t just a straight port. The game’s Switch 2 version is a noticeable leap forward that makes the battle royale experience far more playable, responsive, and good-looking than it ever was on the original console. Let’s break down what’s new, why it matters, and how these improvements finally bring the Switch version closer to its console counterparts.

Before we jump into the details, here is a quick rundown on what is available on the Switch 2 version of Fortnite:

60 FPS gameplay

Higher resolution (2176×1224 docked, 1600×900 undocked)

Greater view distances (See more things in the distance!)

Higher-quality textures, higher-quality shadows, and higher-quality water rendering (nice water)

Clothing physics enabled

The Replay system is here — relive your best Battle Royale matches from another perspective!

Capture video clips using the Capture button

GameChat* supported — stream your Fortnite gameplay with up to three other friends

For the hardcore tech folks: full “desktop” renderer, high-detail geometry, distance field ambient occlusion in docked mode, shadow casting point lights, high-quality effects

Mouse controls supported with Joy-Con 2 (Starting June 7)

Fortnite on Switch 2 Performance Boost

One of the most frustrating parts about playing Fortnite on the original Switch was the 30FPS cap and muddy visuals. The gameplay was functional, but barely. That changes completely with the latest Nintendo console.

Fortnite now runs at a stable 60 frames per second, which brings smoother gameplay and more responsive controls. The resolution also sees a bump as 2176×1224 runs in docked mode and 1600×900 undocked. That’s a significant jump from the old 1560×880/1170×660 combo. This not only results in Sharper visuals, cleaner UI, and better gameplay readability, but you also get great performance, especially in competitive scenarios where every pixel matters.

Fortnite Finally Looks Good on a Nintendo Console

Fortnite on Switch 2 doesn’t just run better — it looks better. Epic Games has completely revamped the visuals to take advantage of the new hardware. You’ll immediately notice:

Longer draw distances (easier to scout enemies and plan movements)

Higher-quality textures and shadows

Realistic water rendering

Clothing physics (a small but nice touch for immersion)

Add in the upgraded lighting effects like distance field, ambient occlusion, and shadow-casting point lights, and Fortnite looks like a different game altogether on this platform. This is beyond being eye candy, as these improvements help during combat too. Spotting enemies across terrain is easier now, and smoother animations make fast-paced action feel more satisfying.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite on Switch 2 Uses Mouse Controls and GameChat

This is where things get even more exciting. Ever since the Switch 2 was revealed, the conversation was, How do we see the use case of the mouse functionality of the Joy-Con 2? Well, starting June 7, Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2 will support mouse-style aiming using the Joy-Con 2 controllers. That means you can now move and aim like you would on a PC — a huge change for precision players who want to maximize the use of Fortnite weapons.

Also Read: All Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

You’ll be able to pick between left, right, or both Joy-Cons to control a cursor and rotate your character. If you are using the right or both controllers as a mouse, the ZR button will work as the primary click, and when using the left controller as a mouse, ZL will be treated as the primary click. It’s a unique control scheme that’s bound to shake up how Switch players approach combat. To enable mouse controls on Switch 2 while playing Fortnite, you can follow the steps below:

Go to the Settings in the Lobby.

Navigate to the Mouse tab from the options.

Select Right, Left, or Both under “Mouse Controls.”

A Swap Movement Thumbstick option available in the settings allows left-handed players using left mouse controls to swap their character’s movement from the left thumbstick to the right thumbstick, which often improves the gameplay experience. On top of that, Nintendo’s new GameChat is added to Fortnite. You can now talk to your squad without needing a phone or an external app. GameChat supports up to three friends and works natively through the console.

Fortnite Switch 2 Replay System, Emotes, and More

Alongside the launch, Epic Games listed some important takeaways for the game’s Switch 2 release. Here is a list of important things you should know from it:

The replay system , something that was never available on the original Switch, is finally in. Now you can rewatch your best (or worst) moments, analyze strategies, and even create content more easily.

, something that was never available on the original Switch, is finally in. Now you can rewatch your best (or worst) moments, analyze strategies, and even create content more easily. Players logging into Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2 before March 31, 2026 , will receive the exclusive Wishing Star Emote , a fun cosmetic that may later be available for purchase.

, will receive the , a fun cosmetic that may later be available for purchase. After a system transfer to Switch 2, users must delete and re-download Fortnite from the Nintendo eShop to play.

Fortnite from the Nintendo eShop to play. Nintendo Switch controllers, including the Pro Controller, are compatible with Fortnite on Switch 2, though original Joy-Con controllers do not support mouse controls.

Existing linked Nintendo and Epic accounts will carry over automatically to Switch 2, eliminating the need for re-linking.

While Save the World is not available on Nintendo Switch 2, all other Fortnite game modes, including Battle Royale, Reload, LEGO, and more, can be played from day one.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2 is what the original version should have been all along. It plays smoother, looks better, and introduces new features like Joy-Con-based mouse controls and built-in GameChat. These updates won’t shock longtime PS5 or PC players, but for handheld and hybrid fans, this feels like a proper next-gen leap.

If you’ve been holding off, this is the time to jump in. Fortnite Nintendo Switch 2 is finally the real deal, and it’s from day one of the console’s release.