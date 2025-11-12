The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s First Trailer Promises Another Epic Adventure With a New Antagonist

After breaking charts back in 2023, Mario and Luigi are back in action with another movie titled Super Mario Galaxy set to release in 2026, and this time around, your favorite plumber and his friends are challenged by a somewhat new enemy in a brand new world. This movie was only made possible because of the success achieved by the previous one, which motivated Nintendo to go ahead with the sequel. Now, here is the first trailer for the Super Mario Galaxy movie.

What Do We See in The First Trailer of Super Mario Galaxy?

The trailer brings back Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Luigi is voiced by Charlie Day. Moreover, Bowser returns with the voice of Jack Black, Keegan-Michael appears as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamek. However, this time around, we have a few new voices and characters, namely, Benny Safdie as Princess Rosalina, a rather important character in the Galaxy games, and this time around, the main antagonist will be Bowser Jr.

Looking at the trailer, it is a bit difficult to exactly point out what the plot of this movie is going to be, but what we can say with certainty is that The Super Mario Galaxy is grander and much more elaborate than the first movie.

The head of Illumination has already expressed how proud he is of his partnership with Nintendo and The Super Mario Movie. Looking at this trailer, it is pretty evident that they have put a lot of heart into it. So, let’s wait till April 3, 2026, for Super Mario Galaxy to get released in theaters, and till then, stay tuned with us as we bring you more updates.