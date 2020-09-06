To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the famous plumber from “Super Mario Bros.”, Nintendo recently held a Nintendo Direct session in which they announced a bunch of Mario-themed stuff. Amidst rumors of an upgraded Switch console coming next year, the Japanese game-makes announced a special Super Mario Bros. “Game & Watch” device.

Now, for the unaware, Nintendo’s “Game & Watch” series of handheld were quite popular back in its heydays, which was the 1980s. Each “Game & Watch” device contained only one game which was played on an LCD display. This LCD screen, apart from showing the content of the game, also acted as a clock. As a result, the devices were placed under a new “Game & Watch” series.

Now, to honor 35 successful years of the most popular game, “Super Mario Bros.”, Nintendo announced that they will be launching a new “Game & Watch” handheld device with an all-new color LCD display. It will feature classic games like the Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels (released a Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan), and an upgraded version of Game & Watch: Ball featuring Mario.

Coming to the design, the upcoming “Game & Watch” console will look the same as the original one and will come with a +Control Pad to control the games. Apart from a gaming console, just like the original one from 1980, the new “Game & Watch” device can also be used as a digital clock.

According to the announcement, the new “Game & Watch” device will release in the market on November 13 of this year. It will be a limited edition device and Nintendo fans can get one of these for $49.99 (~Rs 3,660).

As per Nintendo, “pre-order details coming soon”. You can check out the device on Nintendo’s official website.