Nintendo Refuses to Repay Buyers If It Receives US Tariff Refunds

Earlier this year, two Nintendo players filed a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo, asking the company to reimburse customers after it received tariff refunds from the U.S. Government. However, Nintendo has now requested the court to terminate the class-action lawsuit altogether, claiming that Switch owners “received exactly what they bargained and paid for.”

In case you didn’t know, U.S. President Trump announced hefty U.S. tariffs around the time Nintendo Switch 2 released last year. As a result, Nintendo had to raise prices on older Nintendo consoles and accessories, including Switch 1, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite in the United States.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court soon ruled out the new set of tariffs imposed by Trump in February 2026. Therefore, Nintendo was one of the many companies that sued the U.S. Government and is currently seeking a refund with interest. It should also be noted that the recent Nintendo Switch 2 and online membership price hike was not a result of new tariffs.

Image Credits: Nintendo

Right after Nintendo decided to sue the U.S. Government, Gregory Hoffert from California and Prashant Sharan from Washington filed a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo, requesting the company to repay customers who bought its products after the price increase between February 2025 and 2026 due to new tariffs.

However, according to findings by Stephen Totilo from GameFile, Nintendo is now arguing that the plaintiffs (and customers) are not entitled to a refund because they agreed to the revised prices when purchasing the product during that period.

Those who bought Nintendo’s products received exactly what they bargained and paid for – a console, game and/or accessory at a price to which both parties agreed.

In addition, Nintendo claims that it announced a price hike for its consoles and accessories last year not only due to the new tariffs but also due to factors such as the ongoing memory crisis, logistics, etc. So it seems that Nintendo raised its console prices for the same reasons the Xbox and PlayStation consoles saw price hikes this year.

Moreover, the company believes that customers are not entitled to a refund just because the tariff situation changed after a period. “Plaintiffs are not entitled to a rebate simply because of intervening legal developments related to tariffs,” Nintendo’s lawyers said.

In Nintendo’s eyes, customers were always free to refrain from purchasing its product or opt to buy competing products. So, let’s wait and see whether the court will dismiss the class-action lawsuit against Nintendo or not.