Pocketpair Confirms Palworld 1.0 Update Will Not Include a Price Hike

Palworld developer Pocketpair has officially confirmed that it will not be raising the price of the game for the release of Palworld 1.0. Despite the game exiting Early Access with the massive update, the title will remain priced at its original $29.99, with devs hoping to keep the game accessible to players.

In an X post by Pocketpair, the developers addressed the Palworld community directly to clear the air regarding the game’s price for the full release. The post, shared shortly after the game’s 40 million milestone post, stated: “Since we’ve received so many questions about pricing, here’s another announcement. Palworld will keep its standard price unchanged even after the 1.0 full release.”

Image Credit: X / Palworld

The developers went on to explain that this decision was made with the Palworld player base in mind, stating: “With heartfelt gratitude for all your warm support that got us this far, we’ve decided to keep the price as is so that even more people can enjoy the game going forward.” That last statement definitely rings true, as Palworld 1.0 will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

While the game has definitely gone through rough patches, especially with Nintendo suing Pocketpair, the price consistency is a welcome surprise for players. Since the Palworld 1.0 update is set to be massive, players can look forward to features like new endgame content, QoL changes, and a bunch of new mechanics to go along with the full release of the game. If you have been waiting for the finished product to dive into Palworld, there has never been a better time than now.

Palworld 1.0 is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam on July 10, 2026. Will you be starting a fresh save to experience everything Pocketpair is adding with the new update? Tell us in the comments below!