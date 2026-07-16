EA FC 27 Release Date, Early Access, and Platforms Leaked

While football fans are eagerly awaiting the World Cup final this weekend, the release details of the next installment in the EA FC franchise have surfaced online today. A new leak from insider billbil-kun has reportedly revealed the EA FC 27’s release date along with the information about its early access dates and supported platforms.

EA FC 27 Reportedly Launching in September With One Week Early Access

EA FC 27, this year’s EAFC installment and follow up to EA FC 26, is reportedly releasing on September 25, 2026, according to the insider billbil-kun. The leaks also suggest that Players who purchase the EA FC 27 Ultimate Edition and EA Play subscribers are set to receive up to 8 days of early access, possibly starting on September 17, 2026.

Since Xbox Gamepass Ultimate comes with an EA Play subscription, gamepass owners also receive early access to the latest EA FC title. What’s even more surprising is the fact that EA FC 27 is reportedly set to launch on last-gen consoles including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and even the Nintendo Switch, which will be discontinued in Europe next year.

Image Credit: EA (via X/@EASPORTSFC)

In addition to PC, the upcoming entry will also be released on current-gen consoles, such as PlayStation 5|Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. If you are wondering if there is any change in pricings, the leaks suggest that EA FC 27 will be priced at $69.99 on every supported platforms.

In comparison, European players can get the EA FC 27 for €69.99 on PC and Nintendo Switch 2 whereas PlayStation and Xbox owners have to pay €79.99 for the base edition. After Sony’s controversial decision to discontinue physical game discs, everyone is clueless about the physical releases of future titles.

But it seems like EA FC fans don’t have to worry as EA FC 27 is reportedly getting get a physical release (with an actual disc inside), on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Now that every major release detail about EA FC 2027 have been leaked online, EA is expected to officially announce the game very soon. In the meantime, what do you think about the next EA FC title releasing on last-generation consoles? Let us know in the comments below.