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Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Release Date Announced, Coming September 17

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Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave Cover Art
Image Credit: Nintendo
In Short
  • Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave is set to release on September 17, 2026, on Nintendo Switch 2.
  • Players will get to choose from 4 different main characters while playing through the story.
  • The pre-orders for Fortune's Weave are now live on the Nintendo eShop, along with a Special Edition.
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Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have finally revealed an official release date for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, with the title set to arrive on September 17, 2026, only on the Nintendo Switch 2. The announcement comes from a new Direct dedicated to the game, which also gave us a deep dive into the story and the game’s mechanics.

The release date announcement stream for the game revealed Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is set in the Dagsion Empire, and the core plot of the game will revolve around a tournament called the Heroic Games. Hosted by a mysterious Divine Sovereign, the Heroic Games comes with a hell of a prize: whoever wins gets a single wish granted.

Unlike other RPG games, which usually focus on one main character, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will allow players to pick from four different protagonists with different story paths:

  • Cai: A kid fighting to bust his dad out of imprisonment.
  • Theodora: A queen trying to keep her homeland safe.
  • Dietrich: A swordsman looking for a worthy contender
  • Leda: A fighter out for revenge.

Fortune’s Weave brings back fan-favorite elements from previous games in the series, including features like Crests, Hero’s Relics, and a hub area. Additionally, players will be introduced to Blaze Arts. These are special attacks, much like the Weapon Arts in games like Elden Ring. However, instead of consuming FP, the Blaze Arts will consume players’ HP.

Alongside the release date, Nintendo also revealed that pre-orders for Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave are now open on the Nintendo eShop. In addition to the standard releases of the game, Nintendo is also offering a Special Edition for players. This will include physical goodies like an official artbook, a steelbook case, exclusive art cards, and even a map poster.

Will you be grabbing Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave for the Nintendo Switch 2? Tell us in the comments below!

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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