The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Date and Time Revealed, Here’s When You Can Play

After months of information drought for the fans of FromSoftware, the developers have finally announced more details for the Closed Network Test for The Duskbloods. The Network Test was confirmed during the June 2026 Nintendo Direct. Now, the studio has confirmed that players will get their first hands-on experience with the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive this August.

In an X post shared by FromSoftware, the developers confirmed the Duskbloods Closed Network Test is scheduled to run from August 21 to August 24, 2026. The test will feature multiple different sessions to allow the devs to stress-test their servers and gather feedback on the multiplayer mechanics.

Here is a breakdown of the scheduled times for the Duskbloods Closed Network Test:

August 21: 3:00 AM – 7:00 AM PDT

3:00 AM – 7:00 AM PDT August 21: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT August 22: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PDT

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PDT August 23: 3:00 AM – 7:00 AM PDT

3:00 AM – 7:00 AM PDT August 23: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT

Image Credit: FromSoftware

If you are eager to jump into the world of The Duskbloods as one of the “Bloodsworn,” application submissions for the Closed Network Test will begin on July 22 or July 23, 2026, depending on where you are in the world.

For those who are unaware, The Duskbloods is a new PvPvE action game developed by FromSoftware, the genius minds behind Elden Ring. In the game, players will take on the role of the Bloodsworn and go up against seven other players while using a variety of weapons and blood-based powers.

The different weapons will allow players to switch up their combat styles and come up with some insane builds that Soulsborne and Soulslike games are famous for. The player who draws “First Blood” wins in this highly competitive environment.

The Duskbloods is set to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, with a concrete release date yet to be announced.