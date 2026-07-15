Home > News > The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Date and Time Revealed, Here’s When You Can Play

The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Date and Time Revealed, Here’s When You Can Play

Portrait of Pranav Maytray Pranav Maytray
Comments 0
The Duskbloods Key Art by FromSoftware for the Closed Network Test
Image Credit: FromSoftware
In Short
  • The Duskbloods Closed Network Test is set to run from August 21 to August 24, 2026.
  • Sign-ups for the Closed Network Test will begin on July 22, 2026.
  • The Duskbloods does not have a confirmed release date as of now.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

After months of information drought for the fans of FromSoftware, the developers have finally announced more details for the Closed Network Test for The Duskbloods. The Network Test was confirmed during the June 2026 Nintendo Direct. Now, the studio has confirmed that players will get their first hands-on experience with the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive this August.

All Dates and Times for the Duskbloods Closed Network Test

In an X post shared by FromSoftware, the developers confirmed the Duskbloods Closed Network Test is scheduled to run from August 21 to August 24, 2026. The test will feature multiple different sessions to allow the devs to stress-test their servers and gather feedback on the multiplayer mechanics.

Here is a breakdown of the scheduled times for the Duskbloods Closed Network Test:

  • August 21: 3:00 AM – 7:00 AM PDT
  • August 21: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT
  • August 22: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PDT
  • August 23: 3:00 AM – 7:00 AM PDT
  • August 23: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT
The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Times
Image Credit: FromSoftware

If you are eager to jump into the world of The Duskbloods as one of the “Bloodsworn,” application submissions for the Closed Network Test will begin on July 22 or July 23, 2026, depending on where you are in the world.

For those who are unaware, The Duskbloods is a new PvPvE action game developed by FromSoftware, the genius minds behind Elden Ring. In the game, players will take on the role of the Bloodsworn and go up against seven other players while using a variety of weapons and blood-based powers.

The different weapons will allow players to switch up their combat styles and come up with some insane builds that Soulsborne and Soulslike games are famous for. The player who draws “First Blood” wins in this highly competitive environment.

The Duskbloods is set to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, with a concrete release date yet to be announced.

Related Articles
All Major Nintendo Direct June 2026 Announcements
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jun 9, 2026
Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Release Date Announced on Switch 2 with Additional DLC Pack
Pranav Maytray Jun 4, 2026
Elden Ring Movie Set Photos and Leaks
Pranav Maytray Apr 25, 2026
Bloodborne is Getting an Animated Film Produced by JackSepticEye
Sanmay Chakrabarti Apr 14, 2026
#Tags
#gaming#featured
Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...