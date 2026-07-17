Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Date Leaked, Here’s When to Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake was officially announced during the Nintendo Direct in June 2026. While Nintendo confirmed that the remake is slated for a 2026 release, the company has remained hush about its pre-order dates. However, it looks like fans don’t have to wait any longer, as GameStop accidentally leaked the pre-order date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Orders Begin on August 4

An eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted that GameStop accidentally revealed the pre-order date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake which will open on August 4, 2026. However, GameStop has now quickly updated the listing, suggesting that the retailer may have accidentally leaked the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-order date ahead of Nintendo’s official announcement next month.

Image Credit: (via Reddit/u_Naive_Associate_15)

Since August 4 falls on a Tuesday, fans are now speculating that Nintendo could host a Zelda 40 Direct event to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary on that day. If that’s the case, then players might finally get their first look at the gameplay of the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake, which was missing during the game’s official announcement last month.

So, the new gameplay trailer for the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake at the next Nintendo Direct may end with a “Pre-Order Now” message if the leaks are true. Moreover, Nintendo’s trailer release pattern suggests that players can expect a major gameplay reveal during the first week of August. For example, the trailers for the latest Nintendo first-party titles, including Donkey Kong Bonanza and Mario Kart World, etc were released roughly three months before their respective launches.

This could also mean that Nintendo is targeting a November 2026 release for the remake. Since the company prefers to release its first-party games on Thursdays, some fans believe that the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake could be released on the same day GTA 6 releases, which is November 19, 2026 (Thursday). However, take this info with a grain of salt, as these are just speculations based solely on the leaked pre-order date by GameStop.

While you’re here, also check out the latest details about the upcoming The Legend of Zelda live-action movie. That said, are you ready to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake next month? Let us know in the comments below.