Home > News > Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Date Leaked, Here’s When to Buy

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Date Leaked, Here’s When to Buy

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Comments 0
Link in The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
Image Credit: Nintendo
In Short
  • GameStop has accidentally leaked the pre-order date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.
  • The pre-orders will reportedly begin on August 4, 2026.
  • GameStop has now changed the listing's description on their website.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake was officially announced during the Nintendo Direct in June 2026. While Nintendo confirmed that the remake is slated for a 2026 release, the company has remained hush about its pre-order dates. However, it looks like fans don’t have to wait any longer, as GameStop accidentally leaked the pre-order date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Orders Begin on August 4

An eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted that GameStop accidentally revealed the pre-order date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake which will open on August 4, 2026. However, GameStop has now quickly updated the listing, suggesting that the retailer may have accidentally leaked the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-order date ahead of Nintendo’s official announcement next month.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake leaked Pre-order date
Image Credit: (via Reddit/u_Naive_Associate_15)

Since August 4 falls on a Tuesday, fans are now speculating that Nintendo could host a Zelda 40 Direct event to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary on that day. If that’s the case, then players might finally get their first look at the gameplay of the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake, which was missing during the game’s official announcement last month.

So, the new gameplay trailer for the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake at the next Nintendo Direct may end with a “Pre-Order Now” message if the leaks are true. Moreover, Nintendo’s trailer release pattern suggests that players can expect a major gameplay reveal during the first week of August. For example, the trailers for the latest Nintendo first-party titles, including Donkey Kong Bonanza and Mario Kart World, etc were released roughly three months before their respective launches.

This could also mean that Nintendo is targeting a November 2026 release for the remake. Since the company prefers to release its first-party games on Thursdays, some fans believe that the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake could be released on the same day GTA 6 releases, which is November 19, 2026 (Thursday). However, take this info with a grain of salt, as these are just speculations based solely on the leaked pre-order date by GameStop.

While you’re here, also check out the latest details about the upcoming The Legend of Zelda live-action movie. That said, are you ready to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake next month? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
EA FC 27 Release Date, Early Access, and Platforms Leaked
Ajith Kumar Jul 16, 2026
How to Join The Duskbloods Closed Network Test
Ajith Kumar Jul 15, 2026
The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Date and Time Revealed, Here’s When You Can Play
Pranav Maytray Jul 15, 2026
Nintendo to Discontinue Its Old-Gen Switch Consoles in Europe Starting 2027
Pranav Maytray Jul 6, 2026
#Tags
#Nintendo#featured
Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...