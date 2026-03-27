PS5 and PS5 Pro Are Getting Another Price Hike Globally

Sony has now announced that its current-gen consoles, PS5, PS5 Pro, and portable remote player, Portal, are becoming costlier. The company blames “the continued pressures in the global economic landscape” as the core reason behind the price hike for its PlayStation line of products.

Sony Announces PS5 Consoles are Becoming Costlier, Again

In a post on the PlayStation Blog website on March 27, 2026, Isabelle Tomatic, Vice President, Global Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced, “With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally.”

Image Credit: PlayStation

Tomatis then acknowledged the impact on players:

“We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

This marks the second price hike in under a year, where Sony raised prices for PS5 and PS5 Pro globally back in August 2025. However, this time around the price hike may shock you even more as the new prices show a pattern of upto $150 jump from the previous price.

Here are the new prices that will come into effect globally from April 2 for PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro vs their current prices:

U.S.

Console Current Price New Price (from Apr 2) PS5 $549.99 $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition $499.99 $599.99 PS5 Pro $749.99 $899.99 PlayStation Portal $199.99 $249.99

U.K.

Console Current Price New Price (from Apr 2) PS5 £479.99 £569.99 PS5 Digital Edition £429.99 £519.99 PS5 Pro £699.99 £789.99 PlayStation Portal £199.99 £219.99

Europe

Console Current Price New Price (from Apr 2) PS5 €549.99 €649.99 PS5 Digital Edition €499.99 €599.99 PS5 Pro €799.99 €899.99 PlayStation Portal €219.99 €249.99

Japan

Console Current Price New Price (from Apr 2) PS5 ¥79,980 ¥97,980 PS5 Digital Edition ¥72,980 ¥89,980 PS5 Pro ¥119,980 ¥137,980 PlayStation Portal ¥29,980 ¥39,980

For other territories, buyers are advised to check in with their local retailers or the PlayStation Direct website, wherever it is available.

To put these numbers in perspective, the base PlayStation 5 (disc edition) launched at $499.99. After the August 2025 hike, it climbed to $549.99. Now, it sits at $649.99, which is a $100 increase from its initial price.

Similarly, Digital Edition has followed a similar trajectory, where the previous price hike jumped its initial price of $449.99 to $499.99. It now sees a $100 increase, marking it at a $599.99 retail price. The PS5 Pro, however, which was priced at $749.99, sees a massive $150 price hike, making it a $900 console. Phew, quite the cost innit, or are we really nearing an era where a $1000 console is the standard?

But the timing is definitely hard to ignore. The price hike kicks in just eight months before the release of GTA 6, which is being marketed as a console-first title. With PC players looking to eventually pick up a PS5 to play the upcoming new game at launch, Sony may be banking on demand that can absorb the surge in sales during that time.