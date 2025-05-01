Marvel’s Thunderbolts Post-Credits Scenes Explained

After a significant wait and the anticipation created by the early reviews, Thunderbolts is finally out in theaters, and trust me when I say it, you are so not ready to witness what Marvel has cooked this time. Marvel finally has a good movie at hand, one that deserves to be watched in theaters. And one of the reasons fans go out to watch Marvel movies is for the end-credits scenes, and how they set up upcoming movies and shows. After a long time, Thunderbolts has done a phenomenal job of giving us actual post-credits scenes to look forward to. How many are there? What are they? Let’s find out here.

Spoiler Warning: This post includes spoilers for the Thunderbolts movie, which is now out in theaters. So, it’s adviced to proceed with caution.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Thunderbolts Have?

The Thunderbolts movie has two end-credit scenes, one is a mid-credits scene, whereas the other is a post-credits scene. However, you will have to be patient after the mid-credits scene since it takes some time for the post-credits scene to roll on the screen. So, hold on to your seats tight and wait for it because trust me when I say it, you do not want to miss what Marvel has brought us.

Thunderbolts Mid-Credits Scene Explained

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

In the Thunderbolts mid-credits scene, we see that the Red Guardian is out shopping for groceries. There, the Red Guardian sees a box of cereal with the image of his team and The New Avengers moniker written alongside it. He tried to make a fellow shopper recognise him from the cereal box, but to his disappointment, she did not.

This post-credits scene is in the movie just for gags and to show that even though the Thunderbolts saved the city in The Avengers’ absence, nobody has faith in them, which is disappointing for them, especially The Red Guardian.

Thunderbolts End-Credits Scene Explained

In the post-credits scene of the Thunderbolts, we see that the team now stays at The Watchtower, which was previously the Avengers Tower. The team assembles around the table, and Yelena tells everyone that Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America, is not happy with the Thunderbolts calling themselves the New Avengers. Even Bucky tells them that he talked to Sam about it, and things did not go well.

While the Red Guardian is pitching an idea to avoid a copyright lawsuit, there is a notification on one of the computers informing them about an interdimensional ship entering Earth’s orbit, and Yelena looks at the satellite imaging of the ship. In the Thunderbolts post-credits scene, we see that the ship entering Earth has a blue-colored “4” written on it, revealing to us that it belongs to The Fantastic Four.

This scene might suggest that The Fantastic Four failed to save their old world from Galactus and escaped to the Earth-616 timeline. However, it is slightly odd that Marvel would reveal the outcome of the upcoming Fantastic Four movie here, so I believe that it has another angle to it. Let’s wait and see what happens, and let us know in the comments what you guys think!