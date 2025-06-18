Invincible Season 4 Will Have More Viltrumite Stuff Than You’d Want: Robert Kirkman

Robert Kirkman’s Invincible is a beloved superhero show on Prime Video, starring Steven Yeun as the titular character, Mark Grayson, also known as Invincible. The TV show concluded its third season earlier this year, and now we are awaiting the fourth season. Fans of the TV show who are aware of the comic storyline that the TV show is following are waiting for Thragg to appear on the screen. While there is time for Invincible Season 4 to release, Robert Kirkman, the creator, has revealed some details about the upcoming season.

Thragg Has Been Cast

Speaking to Deadline, Robert Kirkman has revealed that Thragg has been cast for Invincible’s next season. However, he remained tight-lipped about the actor playing Thragg in Invincible Season 4. For those who do not follow the comic by Image Comics, Thragg is the most powerful Vitrumite to exist and plays the role of the main antagonist in the Invincible comics. The fight between Invincible and Thragg is undoubtedly one of the most intense battles in the entire comic run.

Now that Thragg has been confirmed to appear in the next season, I cannot wait to see Mark and Oliver engage in a fierce battle. Hopefully, soon, the Thragg voice actor for Invincible Season 4 will be revealed by Prime Video.

Invincible Season 4 Will Be All About Viltrumites

Robert Kirkman was asked to tease something about Invincible Season 4 in his interview with Deadline. While revealing that Thragg’s casting has been done, Kirkman also said that season 4 will feature a lot of Viltrumites. Fans have often complained that previous seasons did not feature many Viltrumites. It seems that Invincible Season 4 will change it.

“So, I won’t reveal anything other than if you’ve been watching the show since Season 1, you might be like, “Hey, when is there going to be more Viltrumite stuff?” I will say that Season 4 has more Viltrumite stuff that you might be wanting.” – Robert Kirkman



Invincible Season 4 is expected to release sometime in 2026.