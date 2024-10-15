Invincible Season 3 Trailer Out: Mark Grayson Prepares for Another Challenge

The highly anticipated Invincible TV show is set to return to Amazon Prime showing the adventures of Mark Grayson. The first trailer for Invincible Season 3 has been released, and it shows the beloved superhero take on the next challenge. At the same time Invincible season 3 release date has also been revealed, which was leaked a few days ago. https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo/status/1846219607775785214

Invincible Season 3 trailer shows Mark (Invincible) talking to Cecil, the director of the Global Defense Agency after he returns from a months-long vacation. Invincible Season 2 ended on a rather rough note as Invincible defeated Angstrom. However, Omni-Man is imprisoned by Viltrumites, which will lead us to Invincible Season 3.

In the trailer, Cecil forces Mark to start training so as to fight Viltrumites. Thankfully, Invincible Season 3 will not have a mid-season break this. The trailer has also revealed the Invincible Season 3 release date. The next season of the comic-based TV show will premiere on February 6, 2025, as mentioned in the leak earlier.