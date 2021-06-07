To offer taxpayers a more modern and seamless taxpaying experience, the Income Tax Department of India has launched a new e-filing portal today. The new user-friendly e-filing website offers interactive software that allows Indian taxpayers to easily file their Income Tax Returns (ITR). It also offers call center assistance for filing returns.

Income Tax e-Filing 2.0 Web Portal

Following a blackout period of the existing web portal of the Income Tax department till June 6, the new e-filing portal – www.incometax.gov.in, dubbed the e-filing 2.0 website goes live today. The new, Income Tax e-filing portal will offer a new online tax payment system with support for payment options like net banking, UPI, credit card, and RTGS or NEFT in India.

Moreover, the e-filing 2.0 system offers a user-friendly UI to Indian taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns for the issuance of quick refunds. Plus, all the interactions, uploads, or pending actions are displayed on a dashboard to help users quickly find what they are looking for.

It also offers new ITR preparation software that asks interactive questions to taxpayers to help file ITR Form 1, 4 (online and offline), and ITR 2 (offline). However, the support for the preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, and 7 will arrive on the new portal soon.

Furthermore, taxpayers will be able to update their profiles and provide details about their incomes that will be used by the new portal to pre-file their ITRs. Nonetheless, detailed pre-filing with salary income, interest, dividend, and capital gains will be available once TDS (tax deducted at source) and SFT (statement of financial transactions) statements are uploaded by June 30.

In addition, there also will be a new call center feature that will assist taxpayers with their queries. The portal will also feature detailed FAQs, user manuals, chatbots or live agents, and videos to help taxpayers file their ITRs.

Apart from the new e-Filing 2.0 web portal, the Finance Ministry of India is also aiming to launch a mobile app for the same. The said app is expected to deliver the same seamless tax-paying experience on mobile platforms and will be reportedly available on June 18 for iOS and Android.