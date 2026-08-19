GTA 6 Pre-Orders Reportedly Hit 4.38 Million Copies, Bringing in $429 Million

Rockstar is having a wild week, with new GTA 6 gameplay leaks running rampant across the internet as the studio issues DMCA takedowns against anyone who posts them. However, this could all be working in their favor. According to Sensor Tower’s analysis, GTA 6 pre-orders have already reached 4.38 million copies sold, generating half a billion in revenue three months ahead of launch.

As per the report, GTA 6 pre-orders have generated around $429 million in revenue, with PlayStation accounting for 77% of sales and Xbox the remaining 23%. This isn’t particularly surprising, as Rockstar and Sony established a marketing partnership for GTA 6.

From the estimated $429 million, PlayStation leads with 3.38 million copies sold, generating approximately $331 million, while Xbox accounts for 1 million copies sold and $98 million in revenue.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated in the August 7 investor call that GTA 6 pre-order sales have been ‘astronomical’ and ‘unprecedented’. Industry reports also revealed that GTA 6 Ultimate Edition has dominated pre-orders with an 89% share compared to the $80 Standard Edition. Players’ interests are skewed more towards the $100 variant.

So, while Sensor Tower’s report may not give us the full picture, generating numbers like these exactly three months before GTA 6’s November 19 launch is a testament to the sheer anticipation surrounding Rockstar’s open-world title.

Rockstar is also bringing a special GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix on August 27, 2026. This means millions of people will get their first look at official gameplay for Rockstar’s next outing. Naturally, more players will pre-order GTA 6 after the showcase concludes, generating even more revenue than what Sensor Tower currently reports.

Meanwhile, new leaks have revealed GTA 6’s full map, and it already seems massive. These leaks are only adding to the hype and could drive further pre-order sales as GTA 6 inches closer to launch, especially with Rockstar’s upcoming official Netflix showcase.