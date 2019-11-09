While there are a lot of action-packed heavy games on Android, a simple yet interesting casual game never goes out of fashion. We have picked some new, casual games that we think you should try out while you’re feeling stressed out or in need of a pleasant break. So, let’s get started with the list.

1. Train Station 2: Real Train Tycoon Simulator

If you are into train simulator games, you will enjoy playing Train Station 2. The game brings hundreds of trains that you can use to collect and deliver resources from one place to the other. The trains are upgradeable to improve their performance. Moreover, the game introduces new events every month. The game has ads and it is available for free on the Google Play Store.

Download Train Station 2 (Free, Rated 4.3/5 ⭐ on Play Store)

2. Penguin Isle

If you are searching for a game that brings you peace of mind and helps you relax, look no more, Penguin Isle is the game you need. The game lets you collect penguins and you will be creating habitats for them. Throughout the game, there is soothing melody and peaceful animations that will help you lift your mood. Penguin Isle is available for free in the Play Store.

Download Penguin Isle (Free, Rated 4.4/5 ⭐ on Play Store)

3. Cat Lady – The Card Game

Cat Lady is a game made for all the cat lovers out there. It is a card-drafting game where you will be collecting cats, food, toys, and costumes. You can take three cards from a row or a column. You will be scoring points by feeding the cats you have. Moreover, the game lets you adapt poor stray cats to earn more points.

The game is an official adaptation of the original AEG Caty Lady. Even if you are unaware of AEG Caty Lady, check out the game once and you will not be disappointed. The game can be played by up to four people at a time, sounds like a perfect way to spend time with children, doesn’t it?

Download Cat Lady – The Card Game (Rs.180, Rated 4.8/5 ⭐ on Play Store)

4. King Crusher

RPG lovers, we have got you covered. King Crusher is a new game where you will be building a team of fighters to defeat kings of other nations. There are over 60 events in the game set in five lands to keep you indulged. Are you ready to defend your kingdom? Check out the game below.

Download King Crusher (Free, Rated 4.6/5 ⭐ on Play Store)

5. Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery

In Tiny Room Stories, you take the role of a private detective who goes to a town after receiving a letter from your father seeking help. Going there, you realize the city is empty and it is your duty to find out what happened to the city. The game is set on 3D, giving you an immersive experience. Gear up your suit and get ready for clue hunting, puzzle-solving, and a lot of fun exploring the city.

Download Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery (Free, Rated 4.6/5 ⭐ on Play Store)

So, Which game in the list interests you the most? Let us know in the comments.