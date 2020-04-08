Netflix is today making the parental controls offered on the platform more granular. You can now further restrict what all content your kid can have access to, along with blacklisting specific titles and accessing their watch history.

The most important addition comes in the form of viewing restrictions. Parents can now filter out movies or TV shows they don’t want to show up on their kid’s profiles. Netflix easily lets you pick a maturity level for each profile. It won’t show titles that may be inappropriate for kids to watch if you enable this feature.

If you are still not satisfied, Netflix has also added the option to restrict specific titles from showing on a profile. When you navigate to the ‘profile maturity rating’ page for the kid’s profile, you will now see a new ‘Title Restrictions’ option. Here, you can type in the name of the movie or TV show that shouldn’t show up in this profile.

One of my favorite features added today will have to be the Profile PIN lock. This will enable you, a parent, to lock individual profiles to keep your kids away from them. It requires you to set up a 4-digit PIN from the settings, as per Netflix’s blog post.

I especially like this feature because profile PIN locks will not only come in handy to parents but also a regular user, who doesn’t want others snooping on their profile. It will also limit others from hijacking your recommendations. Our Netflix profile is an essential part of our daily lives now and we need to protect its sanctity.

Finally, you can disable autoplay on TV shows in the kids’ profiles to keep them from binge-watching Peppa Pig – be it any time of the day. You can be in control of when to pause, thus, reducing screen time. There’s now also the option to keep tabs on what your kid is watching. Just take a peek at their watching history to see if you need to censor content or not.