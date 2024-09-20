Netflix Is Developing a Brand New Cyberpunk Anime

There is no doubt that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the greatest anime of all time from Netflix. It won Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year award, Best Adaptation at the Game Awards, and more. The awards speak volumes about the love people have for this show. Now, as speculated earlier, Netflix is confirmed to be working on a new Cyberpunk anime, which has been announced today at Netflix Geeked Week 2024.

CD Projekt Red and Netflix have once again joined hands to produce a new Cyberpunk animated series/anime set in the game’s universe. So, yes, we will be returning to Night City once more, as you can see in the cryptic teaser here: https://twitter.com/NetflixAnime/status/1836935308669067452

At this moment, there is no confirmation about if Studio Trigger is working on this project as well as if it is a sequel, i.e., season 2 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Netflix has just announced this project, so stay tuned for more updates about this new anime. That said, what do you think about this new cyberpunk project? Let us know in the comments below.