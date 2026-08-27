GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look Runtime Confirmed

GTA 6’s Extended Look premieres on Netflix in a few hours, and the special presentation will run for 26 minutes. The runtime now officially appears on the GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix page in the mobile app, further debunking rumors that the special presentation will be episodic.

Previously, it was reported that the GTA 6 Extended Look would be a 30-minute showcase, so this discovery aligns with previous reports. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also mentioned that the GTA 6 Extended Look would “feel like a Netflix show”, so this runtime fits.

Although it may be slightly shorter than players anticipated, 26 minutes of content should be enough to keep them satisfied. That said, learn how to watch GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix and YouTube while you’re here.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Now, all that remains to be seen is what Rockstar actually showcases in the special presentation. The GTA 6 Extended Look will officially premiere first on Netflix with its 26-minute runtime at 3 PM ET, and on YouTube six hours later at 9 PM ET.

On another note, Netflix’s updated blog post states that the special presentation will be captured entirely on a base PlayStation 5. This isn’t surprising, considering Rockstar’s marketing partnership with Sony for the upcoming open-world title.

Additionally, Rockstar captured GTA 6 Trailer 2 on a base PS5, so most players expected something similar from the Netflix special presentation. We may finally learn whether the game runs at 60fps or is locked at 30fps like Red Dead Redemption 2. Given the game’s scale, we’d expect Rockstar to stick to the latter.

On the other hand, Rockstar has confirmed multiple in-game systems ahead of the Netflix showcase, including GTA 6’s relationship mechanic between Jason and Lucia, and GTA 6’s muscle and weight system. So, expect a glimpse of these mechanics in GTA 6’s 26-minute Extended Look on Netflix later today.

So, what do you think of the GTA 6 Extended Look’s confirmed runtime? Is it longer or shorter than what you expected? Tell us in the comments section below.